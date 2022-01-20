Ooh La La: Ranveer Singh looks like an EYE-CANDY as he strikes the right balance between ELEGANCE and CHARM in his LATEST PHOTOSHOOT!

MUMBAI: Ranveer recently starred in ‘83 which was based on Kapil Dev’s 1983 world cup win. The film starred Deepika Padukone as Romi Dev. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film had a stellar cast of Saqib Saleem, Hardy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin among others.

Ranveer will next be seen in Divyang Thakkar‘s directorial ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’.

Known for dishing out major fashion goals, Ranveer Singh also manages to find the right balance between charm and elegance. Having said that, the actor recently took to his Instagram handle to share a bunch of pictures from his recent photo shoot.

In the pictures, Ranveer looked alluring in a black shimmery blazer, which he styled with a matching button-down shirt. He paired it with a pair of matching trousers. The 36-year-old actor accessorized his attire with a statement chunky chain, earrings, and sunglasses. A pulled-back low ponytail tied his whole look together.

