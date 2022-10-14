OOH! Rumours of Alia Bhatt's pre-marital pregnancy doing the rounds; sister Shaheen Bhatt stays silent

MUMBAI : Earlier this year, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced news of them expecting a child just two months after their wedding. They announced the pregnancy in the month of June, and fans can’t help but wonder whether she got pregnant before the marriage. When asked about the speculations, Alia and Ranbir preferred to avoid answering. Alia’s sister, Shaheen Bhatt, was also approached about the rumours but chose to stay silent.

In a recent interview, Shaheen was asked about it, and she shared, "I will not speak for her because that is her own journey. Anything that she has dealt with internally is completely her journey. Having said that, you can never really please everybody. There is always going to be a negative comment or two out there.”

Shaheen also added that as they are living in the public eye, they are well-versed in knowing what to pay heed to and what not to focus on. She said that it has been a wonderful year for their family, and there is only more joy and happiness in store for them.

Also Read : Explosive! Alia Bhatt talks about the reason behind her outburst post reports of Ranbir Kapoor 'picking' her up from shoot

Alia is the first among the siblings who will be welcoming a baby. Shaheen revealed that there is an atmosphere of extreme nervousness and excited anticipation at home to meet the new member of the family.

Currently, Alia is in her third trimester and is expecting to have the delivery by the year-end. Alia has still been busy with many projects like the shoot of her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot, and the hectic schedule for Brahmastra promotions.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits : BollywoodLife.com

Also Read : Alia Bhatt: I want to be part of the process behind the camera