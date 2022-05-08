Oops! Aamir Khan gets massively trolled by the netizens and it has connection with Rohit Shetty

MUMBAI : Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan has been victim of trolls for his recent remarks on Rohit Shetty In Koffee With Karan 7. The latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7 has grabbed everyone’s attention. During the Koffee Quiz, Karan Johar asked Aamir to name 3 Indian crickets, replying to which he first named Kohli and later messed up by naming Rohit Shetty instead of Rohit Sharma.

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are on a promotional spree for their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor duo is going places to promote their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. For the same, Mr. Perfectionist and Bebo appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan 7 and the episode is already out on Disney+Hotstar.

Taking to netizens shared snapshots from the episode and wrote, “Rohit Shetty is my favorite player. He plays very well with Scorpio.” Another said, “Rohit Shetty kab se cricketer ban gaya.” Check out a few tweets below:

While this season saw a mellowed-down version of Kareena, Aamir became the butt of jokes owing to his goof-ups on the show.

Ever since the episode began to stream, Aamir Khan was trolled for his oopsies on the show so much so that he was compared to Alia Bhatt. For the unversed, the Darlings actress became the butt of jokes when she named Prithviraj Chauhan as President of India during her debut appearance on KWK.

