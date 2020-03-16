Oops! Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Ram Setu’ poster faces wrath, see netizens’ reaction

Makers unveiled Akshay Kumar- Jacqueline Fernandez starrer 'Ram Setu' poster
Oops! Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Ram Setu’ poster faces wrath, see netizens’ reaction

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is once again massively trolled not for endorsing the wrong product, but for his much-awaited film Ram Setu starring Jacqueline Fernandez.

Recently, a new poster of Akshay’s next film ‘Ram Setu’ was unveiled and the actor is seen with a flambeau, while his co-star Jacqueline Fernandez has a torch in her hand. Netizens questioned the logic behind lighting a fire when one can easily carry a torch-like Jacqueline did in the poster.

Also Read: Shocking! Akshay Kumar gets massively trolled even after apologizing for Vimal Elaichi ad; netizens share memes related to his movies

One user wrote, "The entire surrounding is so well-lit, that woman has a powerful electric torch, and yet here you are, holding a fire torch to see god knows what! Hilarious poster!", while another one tweeted, "Jacqueline has a battery-operated torch still Akshay Kumar is using Mashal to look around. Says a lot about the director's eye for details."

Hitting out at Bollywood, a netizen wrote, "Only in Bollywood, you can see one actor carrying a flame torch and another actor carrying a battery torch in the same frame. RIP logic."

Also Read: TellyChakkar Poll! Fans choose Akshay Kumar over Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiya

Recently, fans of Akshay Kumar had trolled him for endorsing a paan masala brand. The actor, who strongly endorses a fit life, stepped down and apologized to his fans. In an Instagram post, Akshay had shared, “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back.”

Credit: ETimes

