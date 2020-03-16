Oops! Akshay Kumar who attends Mumbai Police event faces netizens’ WRATH for this reason, details inside

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has been surfacing headlines for all the wrong reasons now. The actor was brutally trolled for endorsing Vimal Kesari ad along with Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn following which the actor backed out from the endorsement. Recently the Ram Setu actor was spotted addressing a Mumbai Police event in the city at Marine where the actor has been slammed massively.

Also Read:

Explosive! Akshay Kumar was once robbed at a gunpoint in a train, scroll down to know more

Earlier today, Akshay Kumar attended a Mumbai Police’s event in Marine Drive wearing black coloured t-shirt and paired it with matching shorts and shoes. He was surrounded by security personnels and was spotted running and cycling with the cops.

Reacting to Akshay Kumar’s video on Instagram, a user commented, “Juban kesari khakar bhi itna fit” Another user commented, “Subah subah Vimal k Khoj pe nikl para” A third user commented, “Bolo Juban Kesri ” A fourth user commented, “Vimal liya ya nai.?”

Also Read:

Much-Awaited! Akshay Kumar collaborates with THIS Bollywood filmmaker for a biopic based on lawyer C Sankaran

Akshay is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. He’s 54-year-old and doesn’t look a day past 25 because of his fit physique that most of us can’t achieve even at such a young age. The actor has always been vocal about his sleeping and eating habits and has influenced millions of his fans also.

Credit: Koimoi