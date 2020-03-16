Oops! This is how Mallika Sherawat reacts after being tagged as sex symbol

MUMBAI: For some time now, actress Mallika Sherawat has been absent from Bollywood films. Her spectacular acting career was launched with her film, Murder, and according to her Wikipedia article, she is one of India's ‘sex symbols.’

Recently the actress talked about the same.

She said “Mujhe pata bhi nahi likhta kaun hai yeh! Do people take Wikipedia seriously? I don’t. Abhi kya karein, change kaise karein iss image ko. I don’t even know how, I don’t pay attention to it. However people want to perceive me, it’s their attitude. I just have to focus on what I am doing.”

About being not in touch with PR, she said, “What do I say, I am so out of touch with PR and all! I can only speak for myself, I have been a very honest person, and sometimes I have gotten into a lot of trouble because of that. I don’t pay attention to what other actors are doing, or what their PRs are doing.”

She also talked about how she hates social media. She said, , “I don’t like social media. I hate it. I am not on the internet, I feel there is so much negativity out there. I don’t want to subject myself to someone else’s opinion of me.”

