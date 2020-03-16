Oops! This is how Mallika Sherawat reacts after being tagged as sex symbol

Mallika Sherawat rose to fame with Murder opposite Emraan Hashmi, and worked in movies like Dirty Politics, The Myth, Hisss, Welcome

Mallika Sherawat

MUMBAI:  For some time now, actress Mallika Sherawat has been absent from Bollywood films. Her spectacular acting career was launched with her film, Murder, and according to her Wikipedia article, she is one of India's ‘sex symbols.’

Recently the actress talked about the same.

Also Read:Party Mood! Kajol’s vanity van decorated up with pastel-colored balloons, flowers and glitters, for a SPECIAL reason

She said “Mujhe pata bhi nahi likhta kaun hai yeh! Do people take Wikipedia seriously? I don’t. Abhi kya karein, change kaise karein iss image ko. I don’t even know how, I don’t pay attention to it. However people want to perceive me, it’s their attitude. I just have to focus on what I am doing.”

Also Read:Explosive! After Mallika Sherawat and Kangana Ranaut’s casting couch remark, KRK asks “Why are they revealing the truth when their career is over?”

About being not in touch with PR, she said, “What do I say, I am so out of touch with PR and all! I can only speak for myself, I have been a very honest person, and sometimes I have gotten into a lot of trouble because of that. I don’t pay attention to what other actors are doing, or what their PRs are doing.”

She also talked about how she hates social media. She said, , “I don’t like social media. I hate it. I am not on the internet, I feel there is so much negativity out there. I don’t want to subject myself to someone else’s opinion of me.”

Credit: DNA
    
 

