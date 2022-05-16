Oops! Ibrahim Ali Khan manhandled by beggars outside a Mumbai restaurant, see netizens’ reactions

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is yet to make his Bollywood debut, but the star kid is already gaining all the attention. Recently, he was spotted outside a restaurant and while paps were clicking him, he was manhandled by a few beggars. The video of the same has gone viral and netizens are unhappy to see what Ibrahim had to face.

A netizen commented, “Damn they got so much of patience if anyone of us would hv been in their place v would hv lost our mind ek taraf papz aur ek taraf beggars.” Another Instagram wrote, “What the heck . Woh log kyu aisa karte hai. Celebrity ko kyu aisa karte hai. Us jagah mey hum hote toh hum kya karte. Ibrahim ki patience amazing masha allah..” One more netizen commented, “Seriously log pagal ho jate hai kya ......Aisi situation me kitna patience rakhna padta hai celebs ko.” Well, we are sure this was a very shocking incident for Ibrahim.

On the work front, while is it not yet confirmed when Ibrahim will be making his acting debut, he is currently working as an assistant on Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Credit: BollywoodLife