Oh NO! Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari get brutally trolled by netizens for being merciless towards beggars, read to know more

MUMBAI: After setting rumours mills buzz with their dating rumours, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari and Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan were once again snapped together. After partying on a Saturday night, the star kid duo was captured by shutterbugs while leaving along with some other friends.

Soon after the video surfaced on the web, Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim caught everyone’s attention for not getting snapped together, once again, but not donating money to beggars.

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Kuch tho de detaa mere bhai bichaare garib ko kyaa faydaa is raeesi kaa maante he paisaa tum log saath leke nahi gumte hoge par kyaa online payment karke khanaa bhi nahi dilaa saktaa thaa,” while another said, “Ham ko pasa deke jao hamve khana kha lege but kise ne unko pase khan nahi diya ye keshi Insaniyat hai”.

A netizen even asked them to be, “kind to poor, ₹100 doesn’t matter for you , shame on you.” A comment read, “Sab kuch idher rahaga..inn churche Bando ka peacha mathe dhodo..ek rupee kisse gareeb nhe da sakta..maa baap ka sahara udakta ha…”

On the work front Palak Tiwari is waiting for her Bollywood debut while Ibrahim Ali Khan is currently working as assistant director in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Credit: Koimoi







