Oops! Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Koffee with Karan as it is all set to premiere on digital platform, calls her episode ‘a surgical Strike’

MUMBAI: Actress Kangana Ranaut is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in the Bollywood industry. The actress is known not only for her amazing acting contribution but also for her fearless behaviour and being vocal about whatever she feels like speaking. Over time we have seen the cold war between Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar which grabbed the attention of the fans.

As we all know one of the most popular talk shows on television Koffee with Karan is all set to come back after a gap of 2 years on the digital platform Hotstar. Koffee with Karan is now all set to premiere today. On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut has taken a dig at the show.

Taking to her Instagram status, Kangana Ranaut wrote, ‘“Papa jo is promoting all famous coffee episodes as it premieres on OTT today, good luck to papa jo… but what about this episode of sorry!!! surgical strike, ghar mein ghusss ke mara tha na, my episode is his most popular episode and after this he got banned on tv.”

The actress shared a screenshot from her episode and wrote about that. No doubt the episode of Kangana was one of the most loved and talked about episodes. What do you think about the actress’ episode and these comments of the actress? Do let us know in the comments section below.

On the work front, actress Kangana Ranaut was last seen in the movie Dhaakad and she is gearing up for upcoming releases like Tejas and Emergency.

