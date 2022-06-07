Oops! Netizens lashed out at John Abraham’s rude bahaviour in this throwback video, see reactions

John Abraham

MUMBAI: John Abraham who will be next seen in Pathaan, has been surfacing headlines for his controversial remarks. Recently, a video went viral on social media where John was seen hitting his fans who were trying to click selfies with him.

Netizens in shock took it to the comments section of the video, to share their views on the same. One user wrote, ” He lost a lot of fans through this video. I assumed he is one of the nicest persons in B’wood. Sad. “. Another user said, “Every Living being deserves respect even though what status they may be. including animals. It’s not good on his part disrespecting others”.

Also Read: Exclusive! "More than the comparison, the fans will celebrate the sequel", says John Abraham

One user commented, “1:53 what a man pehle fan ko marte hain badme fans ko haath ucha karke hello bolte hain kya physics hai “. While one user said, “Tom Cruise, Hollywood’s no.1 star 2 hours sirf fans ko selfie dene ke liye khada rehtha hy, kabhi bhi naa nahi kehtha, ye saala chillar bollywood ke flop stars apne aap ko kya samaj rakkha hy ??”, another said, ” I had respect for this guy but now it is all gone”.

Also Read: Ouch! Netizens bashed out John Abraham for his recent remarks on OTT platform, see reactions

Meanwhile, the actor will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s directorial Pathaan. The movie will also star Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone and will be coming out on 25th January 2023. He will also be seen in Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani.

Credit: koimoi

