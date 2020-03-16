Oops! Netizens troll Bollywood loved couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone brutally, and here is the reason

MUMBAI : Bollywood's IT couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra recently. The Pathaan actress and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani star made news for various reasons lately, however, grabbing headlines together is different. Yet, this one is not in a good way. Of late Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are both at the receiving end of trolls and their ramp walk has been called out by the netizens too.

Also Read: Unbelievable! Indore Residents take THIS drastic step after Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot goes viral

While they looked hot together, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are being trolled by the netizens. The Fighter beauty's stomach in the lehenga is the topic for trolling. DP gets a lot of hate these days, some called out her hairstyle too. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh, who made news for his latest nude photoshoot, got trolled for touching his mom and sister's feet who were in the audience attending the fashion show. Netizens are trolling him for his 'sanskaar' after the nude photoshoot.

Check out the comments here:

Also Read:Shocking! Ranveer Singh is getting massively trolled for his recent public appearance; netizens say 'finally nange uncle ke pass Kapde Aa Gaye'

On the work front, Ranveer Singh wrapped up Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani followed by Rohit Shetty's Cirkus co-starring Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandes and Varun Sharma. Ranveer also has Takht, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra with Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, has biggies such as Pathaan, Fighter, Project K and The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan.

Credit: BollywoodLife