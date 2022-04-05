Oops! Ranveer Singh dons THIS outfit at Arpita Khan's Eid bash, gets TROLLED

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most popular couples in the Bollywood industry. The couple graced the Eid party hosted by Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan and is now making headlines for their outfits.

On Tuesday, Arpita Khan hosted a star-studded Eid bash. The party was attended by the who's who of tinsel town including stars such as Ranveer, Deepika, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Adavni, and Karisma Kapoor, among others.

Talking about Ranveer and Deepika, the couple happily posed for the paps as they made a dazzling entrance at the bash. However, Ranveer's choice of outfit for the occasion seemed to have left netizens amused and confused. He was brutally trolled for opting to wear an outfit that apparently seemed more appropriate for a beach outing than an Eid bash. And that is exactly what netizens pointed out to him. Several social media users took to the comments section of a video featuring Ranveer and Deepika making an entry at Arpita Khan's Eid bash and trolled the actor for his choice of clothing.

The couple arrived at the party hand-in-hand and posed for the paps as they graced the Eid bash with their presence. Deepika Padukone donned an all-black outfit that comprised a traditional velvet kurta that featured heavy embroidery on the neckline paired with velvet dhoti pants while Ranveer Singh opted for a colourful satin shirt that exuded bach vibes. He teamed the shirt with a pair of blue denim, funky pink sneakers and a hat. A video of the couple posing for the paps at Arpita Khan's Eid bash was shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle on Tuesday. Netizens took to the comments section of the post and left mean messages, trolling the actor for his look. "Pagal wagal hai kya ye.. pogo dekhte ho kya RANVEER sir," wrote an Instagram user. "He could have changed his night suit," wrote another. "Ranveer Singh has no dressing sense," commented yet another user. "Beach party or eid party Ranveer," asked a confused netizen. "Koi ranveer ko samaje eid party thi naa ki beach party," commented another netizen.

