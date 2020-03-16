Oops! Take a look at celebs who surfaced headlines over MMS scandals

MUMBAI: Bhojpuri actress Shilpi Raj recently hit headlines after an MMS, attributed to her, went viral on the internet. However, she denied being in the video and tagged it as a ‘saazish to pull her down because she's doing well as a singer in her career'. “I haven't seen the MMS. I was told that it was attributed to my name. I wonder who the girl in the MMS is. The girl in the video is not me. Ye saari koi saazish hai mujhe badnaam karne ki,” Shilpi was quoted saying.

Also Read:SHOCKING! Sanjay Khan didn’t recognize Preity Zinta on a flight, apologises to her on Twitter

At one time Mallika Sherawat used to be a controversial child. Over a decade ago, an offending graphic MMS of a lookalike of Mallika went viral on the internet. The actress had then approached the Cyber Crime Cell and Mumbai Crime Branch.

Manisha Koirala had also reacted strongly after a fake clip of hers was circulated on the internet. “Things like these don't deserve any notice or attention not only from me but from anyone. Tomorrow, they can make a contraband film of any known personality or any ordinary girl and get away with it. We must not waste too much of our energy and attention on such material.”

Also Read:Shocking! Check out some lesser known facts about actress Preity Zinta

A few years ago, ‘3 Idiots’ actress Mona Singh had also fallen prey to an MMS scandal. A clip doing the rounds was attributed to the actress, who filed a police complaint reporting the matter.

An email claiming to feature an MMS of Preity had gone viral years ago. Clarifying why she is not the girl in the clip, the actress said, "I have seen the e-mail. This is definitely not me. The girl in the image has a much bigger frame and is also much taller than me. This lady in question has tan marks. This lady shared some resemblance with my face from a distance. But that's it.”

Credit: ETimes



