Openings! With the release of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya coming close, here are 5 Shahid Kapoor movies with highest openings

Upcoming movie of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon has been the talk of the town since it was in the making. Coming from Dinesh Vijan, this movie has been grabbing the attention, mainly due to an interesting on-screen pair of Shahid and Kriti. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the movie.

The makers wrapped the shoot of the movie and surprised the audience with the first look of it. Before the movie releases on 9th Feb, the makers released a few songs and the trailer of the movie wherein we got to see a glimpse of everything that the movie has in store for us.

With the release date coming so close, the hype is getting bigger and we would like to remind the audience about times when Shahid Kapoor’s movies did really well on its opening day.

So, here’s a list of first day opening collections of Shahid Kapoor movies that were loved by the fans.

Kabir Singh

This Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani movie was loved by the audience but at the same time it also started a conversation amongst the audience as some people had a different opinion about the character and storyline than the others. While on the opening day of the movie it collected 20.21cr, the movie was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and it started a debate where one side was against the movie and the other side understood the character. The movie was loved by the majority of the audience and it earned 379cr. The movie was a Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy.

Padmaavat

This was an SLB movie that featured Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Ranveer Singh as Sultan Allauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh. On it’s opening day, the movie collected 19cr and then collected 302.15cr in total. The movie was highly praised by the audience and critics.

Udta Punjab

This Abhishek Chaubey movie that featured Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, late actor Satish Kaushik, and many other, opened on its first day making a collection of 10.10cr despite of the censored version of the movie being leaked online. The movie was based on drug consumption in Punjab and showed how it has influenced the people, especially the youth over there. The movie was loved by the audience and made 97.03cr worldwide in total.

R... Rajkumar

This Prabhu Deva directorial had Shahid Kapoor paired opposite Sonakshi while Sonu Sood played a negative character. The movie opened up on its first day making 10.03cr. The audience loved Shahid Kapoor and Sonu Sood’s performance while they also loved the chemistry between Sonakshi Sinha and Shahid Kapoor. This is the movie from where we get our viral track ‘Gandi Baat’ and that’s just another reason to love this movie which collected a total of 101.21cr.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Shraddha Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor had teamed up once again after their movie Haider. The movie opened up on its first day collecting 6.76cr while later making a total of 55.84cr worldwide. The movie failed at the box office but the audience loved the performances of Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Divyenndu. This comedy drama was based on the topic of inflated electricity bills in rural India.

