Orry breaks silence on his primary source of income; ‘hey are happy to pay me anywhere between Rs 15 lakh-Rs30 lakh’

MUMBAI : Orhan Awatramani aka Orry has been making headlines for his various appearances at parties and events. Recently he was seen at the most happening pre-wedding in India, which is Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations. Orry’s exorbitant social media posts and luxurious lifestyle has been a point of discussion in many circles.

Orry has been seen hanging out with many star kids like Nysa Devgn and Janhvi Kapoor, among others. Many have wondered what Orry's primary source of income is. In a recent interview he revealed, “For now, my focus is to spread the message of happiness. It resonates with people, keeps me going, and allows me to attend events that bring joy to others and myself. These appearances are currently my primary source of income.”

He further added, “People call me to weddings and they are happy to pay me anywhere between Rs 15 lakh-Rs30 lakh. They want me to attend not as a guest but as a friend, maybe to the groom or someone else. So, my actual audience keeps me so afloat that they want me there at their events.”

During his appearance on Bigg Boss 17. Orry had told host Salman Khan, “I get paid to get pictures clicked at the events with the pose that I do and post them. I earn around Rs 20-30 lakhs for these pictures in one night.”

