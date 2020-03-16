Ouch! Karan Johar gets brutally trolled after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's sucess

MUMBAI: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has brought a big smile to Bollywood. Bollywood didn’t get a big box office hit since The Kashmir Files. Finally, Kartik Aaryan rose to the occasion and is attracting a huge crowd to theatres.

The horror-comedy, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the leading roles, has earned 66.71 crore just in the four days.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter and praised the Kartik. He tweeted, “Lots of congratulations and love to @TheAaryanKartik for wonderful success. Let your work speak and never forget to Ekla Chalo Re.”

In the comment box, netizens trolled Karan Johar as everyone is praising Kartik Aaryan. One of them wrote, “Karan johar crying in corner.. usne nikala tha na kartik ko.”

The second one mentioned, “Karan Johar khud dubara kam Karega Kartik ke saath yaha sab business hai jo hit hai vo fit hai.”

The third one mentioned, “toh accha hai naa bhai usko bande ki success ke aage jhukna hoga esse better baat kya hai.”

Have a look.

For the unversed, news of Kartik Aaryan getting ousted from Karan Johar produced Dostana 2 surfaced last year. Later, Dharma Productions announced that they will be recasting Dostana 2 due to professional circumstances and creative differences.

Recently, Kartik Aaryan had thanked his fans for making Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 a huge success. The actor revealed that he couldn't even get himself a ticket to watch the film on the big screen. Taking to his social media handles, the 31-year-old actor shared photos of himself holding up a 'house full' board. He wrote, "As actors we crave for this day. This Housefull board! Where I myself didn’t get the tickets. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 on fire. Thank you to the audience."

Credits: DNA India