Ouch! Netizens troll Shilpa Shetty, compare her with Urfi Javed for this reason

MUMBAI: Nikamma is an upcoming action comedy film starring Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani, and Shirley Setia. It is directed by Sabbir Khan and produced by Shabbir Khan Films and Sony Pictures India. It's a remake of 2017 Telugu film film Middle Class Abbayi. Shilpa is all set for her big screen comeback with Nikamma. It is slated to release on 17th June 2022. The trailer of the film was launched today in Mumbai, and it is getting a mixed response. Well, what has grabbed everyone’s attention is Shilpa’s outfit at the trailer launch event. Netizens are not happy with what the actress is wearing.

The diva decided to wear a saree with corset blouse paired and a coat. Her look has failed to impress the people on social media.

An Instagram user commented, “Low budget wonder women.” Another one wrote, “Outfit - inspired from urfi.” One more netizen commented, “Ye log sochte h k hm kuch v pehan lenge wo fasion h but aisa n h bht ajeb r bekar lag raha h ye fesion apka.”

Shilpa’s last theatrical release was Apne (2007). She made her acting comeback with Hungama 2, which was released on Disney + Hotstar and failed to impress the audiences.

The Nikamma trailer opens with the introduction of Abhimanyu’s character Adi, who is the eponymous ‘nikamma’. He meets a woman, who instantly falls in love with him. The second part of the trailer sees Shilpa Shetty’s superwoman Avni descending to the earth and making Adi change his ways.

