“Over acting in movies and the same in real life” - netizens troll Rashmika Mandanna for this recent video

MUMBAI :Rashmika Mandanna, who is also known as the ‘National Crush’, is undoubtedly one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting space. She is definitely one of the major head turners coming from the South industry who knows how to grab the attention of the fans with her cuteness.

The actress is currently the talk of the town for her movie Varisu, which also stars Thalapathy Vijay in the leading role. The movie has finally hit the big screens, and now this new video of the actress has been grabbing the attention of the fans.

As we can see in this video, the actress is enjoying her movie in the cinema hall and cheering for the same. No doubt, this is one of the cutest videos of the actress Rashmika Mandanna, where she was enjoying her movie. The fans are not able to stay calm but are showering their love on the video of the actress. But there are some people who are trolling the actress for various reasons.

Check out the comments below

As we can see in these comments, many people are saying that she is over acting. Many people are saying that she does over acting in movies, but we can see the same in real life. Whereas, many people call this behaviour cringe.

What are your views on the performance of the actress in the movie and about this video? Do let us know in the comments section below.

