Paatal Lok creator Sudip Sharma expresses discontent with blockbuster Animal: "Made Me Feel Things It Did Not Intend To"

Renowned writer and showrunner Sudip Sharma, co-creator of Kohrra and Paatal Lok, shared his dissatisfaction with the recent blockbuster film Animal.
MUMBAI: Sudip Sharma, a prominent figure in the Indian streaming industry known for his work on Kohrra and Paatal Lok, expressed his disappointment with the recent blockbuster film Animal. During a year-end roundtable organized by Cinema Express, Sudip discussed the challenging creative environment in the industry and reiterated his concerns about the diminishing space for socio-political filmmaking in India.

Sharma acknowledged feeling uncomfortable discussing the topic and highlighted the apprehension prevalent among creators to address issues that bother them due to the overpowering noise in the industry. When asked for advice, Sudip humorously recalled being queried by a producer about having content in the 'toxic action' space, advising writers fitting that category to take solace in the demand for such stories.

Regarding Animal, despite its massive success in Hindi cinema, Sudip Sharma expressed his dissatisfaction with the film. While acknowledging its craft and commercial success, he stated that the movie failed to resonate with him. Sharma elaborated by saying, "It made me feel things that the film did not intend to, and it could not make me feel things which the film intended to."

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, Animal received mixed reviews but achieved significant box office success, becoming one of the biggest hits in Hindi cinema history. Despite its commercial triumph, Sudip Sharma's critical perspective adds a nuanced layer to the discourse surrounding the film's impact and reception.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates. 

Credit: The Indian Express 

