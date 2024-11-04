Pankaj Tripathi reveals his role in Main Atal Hoon, changed his life and made him a ‘better person’

MUMBAI: Pankaj Tripathi is a name synonymous with brilliant acting and talent. He has given us critically acclaimed performances in Projects like Gangs of Wasseypur, Mirzapur, Mimi and many more, and continues to mesmerise us. Pankaj has been quite low key for the first half of 2023, but won millions of hearts with his role as India's three-time Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Main Atal Hoon.

Pankaj revealed that his role in Main Atal Hoon changed him to quite an extent, “I haven’t had the chance to meet him face-to-face, but being part of Atal Ji’s rallies was a real honor for me. It left a strong impression on me. His speeches, charisma, and the way he connected with people were truly impressive. Even without a personal meeting, those rallies taught me valuable lessons about leadership, effective communication, and connecting with the people. It deepened my respect for Atal Ji, seeing how he could inspire countless people just through his words and deeds.”

He further added, “Playing the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Main Atal Hoon had a big impact on me. I learned many things from his character, especially his love for the country and his talent for bringing people together. One story that stayed with me was when Atal Ji said, ‘We want peace to last forever.’ This quote emphasized on the need for long-lasting peace, and summed up his dream for a peaceful society. It helped me see how important it is for leaders to focus on the country’s well-being above everything else. This experience really shifted how I look at life and politics.”

Pankaj had previously revealed, “After portraying Atal Ji’s character, I have become a better person in terms of sympathy, empathy, and compassion. I feel I have become more democratic from within. I now understand that I will not dislike a person if he or she dislikes me at any given point. I appreciate giving complete freedom and respect to those who criticize me. If someday somebody tells me that they didn’t like my movie, I will not hold grudges against those who dislike me or my movies.”

Credit-Pinkvilla