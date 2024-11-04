Pankaj Tripathi reveals his role in Main Atal Hoon, changed his life and made him a ‘better person’

Pankaj has been quite low key for the first half of 2023, but won millions of hearts with his role as India's three-time Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Main Atal Hoon.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/11/2024 - 08:30
movie_image: 
Pankaj Tripathi

MUMBAI: Pankaj Tripathi is a name synonymous with brilliant acting and talent. He has given us critically acclaimed performances in Projects like Gangs of Wasseypur, Mirzapur, Mimi and many more, and continues to mesmerise us. Pankaj has been quite low key for the first half of 2023, but won millions of hearts with his role as India's three-time Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Main Atal Hoon.

Also Read- It's a busy half of 2023 for Pankaj Tripathi with seven releases lined up

Pankaj revealed that his role in Main Atal Hoon changed him to quite an extent, “I haven’t had the chance to meet him face-to-face, but being part of Atal Ji’s rallies was a real honor for me. It left a strong impression on me. His speeches, charisma, and the way he connected with people were truly impressive. Even without a personal meeting, those rallies taught me valuable lessons about leadership, effective communication, and connecting with the people. It deepened my respect for Atal Ji, seeing how he could inspire countless people just through his words and deeds.”

He further added, “Playing the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Main Atal Hoon had a big impact on me. I learned many things from his character, especially his love for the country and his talent for bringing people together. One story that stayed with me was when Atal Ji said, ‘We want peace to last forever.’ This quote emphasized on the need for long-lasting peace, and summed up his dream for a peaceful society. It helped me see how important it is for leaders to focus on the country’s well-being above everything else. This experience really shifted how I look at life and politics.”

Also Read- Pankaj Tripathi: I would like to direct a movie

Pankaj had previously revealed, “After portraying Atal Ji’s character, I have become a better person in terms of sympathy, empathy, and compassion. I feel I have become more democratic from within. I now understand that I will not dislike a person if he or she dislikes me at any given point. I appreciate giving complete freedom and respect to those who criticize me. If someday somebody tells me that they didn’t like my movie, I will not hold grudges against those who dislike me or my movies.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit-Pinkvilla

Pankaj Tripathi Gangs Of Wasseypur Mirzapur LUDO Stree OMG 2 Kaagaz Mimi Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/11/2024 - 08:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Udne Ki Aasha Spoiler: Sudhakar kidnaps Sayali from mandap
MUMBAI: Television's latest show, Udne Ki Asha stars Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Hasora launched on Star Plus. It has...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Shikha goes to meet Chinmay, returns in a state of shock
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan REVIEW: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff gift the perfect Idi with this action bonanza
MUMBAI: Ali Abbas Zafar is a well-known writer and director from the Hindi movie industry who is known for movies like...
Hansal Mehta reveals how his bond with son Jai Mehta strengthened after the fatal accident on sets of Gangs of Wasseypur
MUMBAI: Hansal Mehta is a well known filmmaker who has given us critically acclaimed content like Aligarh, Scam 1992,...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi excited to perform the ceremony with Ishaan
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ashmita asks Surekha to forget about Reeva
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan REVIEW: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff gift the perfect Idi with this action bonanza
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan REVIEW: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff gift the perfect Idi with this action bonanza
Hansal Mehta
Hansal Mehta reveals how his bond with son Jai Mehta strengthened after the fatal accident on sets of Gangs of Wasseypur
Prashant Narayanan
Prashant Narayanan reveals the shocking reason he turned down Aamir Khan starrer Rang De Basanti, ‘I’d been attached to the project for a year but…’
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar’s sister once revealed how their dad chased the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor for not studying as a child
Katrina
Akshay Kumar praises Katrina Kaif’s dedication and determination in a vintage clip; Claims early recognition of her success
Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR
Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR to start shooting for War 2 in Mumbai