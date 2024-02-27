Pankaj Udhas funeral: Singer’s last rites to be held at THIS time and place

Well, the reports said the singer was battling his illness for quite a long time and now, the news has been confirmed by different people from the singing industry.
Pankaj Udhas

MUMBAI: Ghazal singer and the famous playback singer of Indian cinema Pankaj Udhas passed away. The singer took his last breath on Monday 26th February. Well, the reports said the singer was battling his illness for quite a long time and now, the news has been confirmed by different people from the singing industry.

The news was initially confirmed by his daughter Nayaab Udhas, the official statement, given by her was, "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th february 2024 due to a prolonged illness."  

The singer’s mortal remains have been kept in his house for darshan and will be taken for cremation from 3pm to 5pm at Worli. People not only from the film industry but also from the political world will come to offer their last respects to Pankaj Udhas. The singer’s brother Manhar Udhas too has arrived for his last rites. He will be given a state honour funeral.

Pankaj Udhas started his career with a release of a ghazal album titled Aahat in 1980 and subsequently recorded many hits like Mukarar in 1981, Tarrannum in 1982, Mehfil in 1983, Pankaj Udhas Live at Royal Albert Hall in 1984, Nayaab in 1985 and Aafreen in 1986. After his success as a ghazal singer, he was invited to appear and sing for a film by Mahesh Bhatt, Naam.

Pankaj Udhas gained immense recognition with his songs like Chitthi Aayi Hai, Chandi Jaisa Rang Tera, Thodi Thodi Piya Karo, Ek Taraf Uska Ghar and Aaj Jinke Kareeb Hote Hai, among others.

