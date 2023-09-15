Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chopra wedding: Wow! Designer Pawan Sachdeva, reveals intricate details of groom’s exquisite wedding outfit

MUMBAI:  Parineeti and Raghav’s big fat Punjabi wedding has been in the news for the past many months. The couple got engaged on 13th May in Delhi and it was an intimate affair with close family and friends. Now all eyes are on the lovely couple’s wedding that is soon going to take place.

The couple were earlier spotted at the Delhi airport as they jetted off to their wedding destination in Udaipur. Parineeti looked like a perfect glowing Indian bride with a red jumpsuit and a beige shawl, while Raghav looked handsome in a black tee and denims. While Pari will be staying with the guests at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, where the wedding is taking place, Raghav will be staying at The Taj Palace where the baraat is said to be traveling by boat. 

Speaking of Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding, while the bride will be wearing a Manish Malhotra lehenga, the dashing groom has chosen to wear his uncle and fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva's design on their wedding day which is on 24th September. Pawan told a news portal that AAP Leader Raghav has never gone for ‘flamboyant or flashy” styles and stated that he preffered"minimalistic, well-fitted, and classy" clothing choices. 

Speaking of Raghav’s wedding out, Pawan said, “I have created some nice textures on the fabric, I have done some surfacing and used some techniques, and also used some tie and dye somewhere. I have used different kinds of techniques on the fabric so it looks rich though it looks like wedding wear. The cuts are very simple, and classy and he's more into the fits. He likes to wear a very well fitted thing, very sharp and his choice is very classy which goes with his looks also.”

Pawan added, “The looks are gonna be sherwani, tuxedos, indo-westerns, asymmetrical kurtas with jackets, and bundi and kurtas, what he likes to wear”

Pawan concluded, “t's not easy to give him something, to convince him, or to make him wear so he has chosen his own outfits. I have made 2-3 options and they are very simple, subtle, and classy. You'll come to know when the pictures will come out. You will see how classy and sophisticated the looks are, though it has a wedding vibe.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit-Koimoi
 

About Author

