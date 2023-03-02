Pathaan box office collection day 9: Shah Rukh Khan starrer continues to be stable at the box office

MUMBAI :Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham has finally given Bollywood a sigh of relief. After a very long time, moviegoers have come in huge numbers to watch a Hindi film. The movie took a flying start at the box office and on day one it collected Rs. 57 crore and broke all the records in Bollywood.

The movie did exceptionally well at the box office over the weekend, and it also did very well on the weekdays. On its ninth day, the film has collected Rs. 15.65 crore, taking the till date total to Rs. 364.15 crore (all languages).

Well, the movie has reached the Rs. 350 crore club and now, it looks like soon it will reach Rs. 400 crore club as well. The highest grossing Bollywood film till now is Aamir Khan starrer Dangal with the collection of Rs. 387.38 crore (India), and it looks like Pathaan might beat that and become the highest grossing Bollywood film. Looking at the weekdays’ collection, we can expect that Pathaan will continue to do well over the second weekend, and it might beat Dangal by the end of the second weekend.

Post the pandemic, not many Bollywood films have done well at the box office, especially the movies that were expected to do well. But, Pathaan has surely given a boost to the industry and people on social media are stating that the movie and Shah Rukh Khan saved Bollywood.

Well, what do you think the lifetime collection of Pathaan will be? Let us know in the comments below...

