THIS post of appreciation for Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and Kriti Sanon by the fans is simply amazing

MUMBAI: Over time we have seen several talents in Bollywood, we love to see our favorite stars on big screens and on Digital screens, talking about the talents in recent time the list will never be completed without taking the names of 3 Divas of Bollywood, and that is Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and Kriti Sanon, these divas over the time have ruled the hearts of millions and no doubt we all love to see them in movies and admire their beauty.

Well having said, we see and love them on screen for what they do for us, and today let us throw some light on their hard work and acknowledge their journey from where they have started till today where they are ruling the hearts of millions.

The fans never fail to shower love and appreciation on their favorite star across social media and this item too we have seen a post shared by the fans where they said about 3 gorgeous Divas of Bollywood Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and Kriti Sanon and throws light of their journey of success in one frame.

ALSO READ – (When Kunal Khemmu gave us major fitness goals)

Have a look:

In this post shared by fans, we see in the first half that 3 Divas of Bollywood right from the initial days of their career holding the name board might be from their audition days and on the other half, we see them in gorgeous avatars, which is the result of their hard work and passion.

This indeed is a beautiful post shared by the fans of the 3 most loved actresses in Bollywood and no doubt the post speaks about their hardships that throw light on their journey to success.

On the work front we are going to see Disha Patani with Salman Khan in the movie Radhe, and on the other Kriti Sanon will be seen in a movie titled Mimi, and in Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar.

Do share your views on this post and these actresses in the comment section below.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (SRK was seen doing this husband duty in public; actor proves he’s the best husband)