Praises! Karan Singh Grover credits Bipasha Basu for helping him navigate Devi's health challenges; Says ‘My wife is a lioness’

The actor Karan Singh Grover praised his wife, star Bipasha Basu, calling her a "lioness" and an extraordinarily powerful individual in an interview with the popular news portal. Devi had to have surgery because she was born with two holes in her heart, as the couple disclosed last year.
Karan Singh Grover credits Bipasha Basu

MUMBAI: The actor Karan Singh Grover discussed his daughter Devi's health problems, which prevented him from working on the Fighter set. He praised his wife, star Bipasha Basu, calling her a "lioness" and an extraordinarily powerful individual in an interview with the popular news portal. Devi had to have surgery because she was born with two holes in her heart, as the couple disclosed last year.

As Karan stated, “(At the) beginning of every schedule, I felt like not going to work because it was very serious and to be away was very difficult. Also, I did not handle it very well. I was like water on the floor. I think it’s because of Bipasha that I got the strength to kind of go through that and still be here. I really felt like, for me, death would be easier than going through that.”

He also remembered the period in the hospital when he tried to turn Devi over to the doctors but was unable to. “I was like, ‘no’. It felt like I didn’t have any hands or legs or feet or face. My wife is a lioness, she’s a super strong person, but then as soon as she became a mother, she was a freaking God. She is something else. Also, thanks to all the surgeons,” he recalled.

Devi, Karan and Bipasha's daughter, was born in 2022. The year before, Bipasha had discussed Devi in an Instagram Live chat with Neha Dhupia. As she had stated, “I remember the third month, when we went for the scan, I pretty much did all the research, met surgeons, had been to hospitals, spoken to doctors, and I was kind of ready, Karan was not ready. I knew that she had to be okay and I knew that she will be okay. And she is okay now. But the tough decision was to get your child operated at the right place and at the right time.”

Credit- News 18

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/06/2024 - 09:48

