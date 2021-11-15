Prithviraj teaser out: This period drama promises to be a visual treat with some great BGM

MUMBAI: No doubt actor Akshay Kumar is on a roll as he has back to back releases, the fans have not got over with the fever of Sooryavanshi and another movie of actor is now all set to release. The upcoming historical drama titled Prithviraj has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The fans are no doubt eagerly waiting to see the actor Akshay Kumar in a completely different avatar. And now after along with the first glimpse and the teaser of the movie is finally out.

About the teaser

We can see a grand introduction given to the one of the bravest Samrat in our Indian history Prithviraj Chauhan which is played by Akshay Kumar. The teaser also shows the glimpses of the actors Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood. We can also see the actress Manushi Chhillar who is making her debut with this movie. The teaser also shows the glimpses of the war sequences and some sword fighting visuals of Prithviraj Chauhan. No doubt the great BGM enhances the teaser viewing experience.

Expectation from the movie

One of the major expected and of the fans is that they are going to see actor Akshay Kumar in a historic character so no doubt it will be visual treat for them. We can also see some amazing cast which includes Sonu Sood and Sanjay Datt who are known for their terrific performances. Also on the other hand we are eagerly waiting to see what debutant Manushi Chillar has to offer as she looks very beautiful in the teaser itself. Another expectation from the movie can be that the movie will be high on war and action sequences and it will be a treat for all the historical war films fans. The BGM which we heard in the teaser promises the movie will be high on music. Also the fans are eagerly waiting to see the fresh new pairing of Manushi Chhillar and Akshay Kumar on big screen.

The cast of the movie

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films the film along with Akshay Kumar as Prithviraj Chauhan, and Manushi Chhillar who is playing his beloved wife Sanyogita will also have Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari in other important characters.

Prithviraj will hit the big screen on 21st Jan 2022.

