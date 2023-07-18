Priyanka Chopra birthday: Whoa! Here are the times the actress took our breath away with her Instagram posts

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 07/18/2023 - 14:32
movie_image: 
Priyanka Chopra

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra is one of the most successful Indian actresses. Not just in India, but she has made a career internationally as well, and has been proving her mettle with each and every role. The actress who turns 41 today has a massive fan following not just in India but internationally too. Her elegance, style and strong persona never fails to impress her fans. 

Priyanka has left a strong mark not just in Hindi films but is spreading her wings in Hollywood as well. From Bajirao Mastani to Baywatch there’s no stopping this talented former beauty queen.

Today let’s take a look at some of the pictures the Citadel actress has shared with her fans, leaving them mesmerized. 

Take a look here;

Doesn’t Priyanka look simply gorgeous in every picture? What do you think? Tell us in the comments below.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in the new season of Citadel.

We wish PeeCee a very happy birthday!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 07/18/2023 - 14:32

