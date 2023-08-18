Proud Moment! India On The Moon: Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar and more Hindi film celebs celebrate the successful landing of Chandrayaan 3

It is a very proud moment for India as Chandrayaan 3 has successfully landed on the moon today. Everyone is very happy about this achievement of ISRO, and many Hindi film celebrities have posted about it on social media.
Hrithik Roshan

MUMBAI: It is a very proud moment for India as Chandrayaan 3 has successfully landed on the moon today. It was launched on 14th July 2023, and today, on 23rd August 2023 it has landed on the moon.

Everyone is very happy about this achievement of ISRO, and many Hindi film celebrities have posted about it on social media.  

Hrithik Roshan tweeted, “My heart swells with pride a little more today, as I witness my people soar high and give their very best. Congratulations & all my respect to @isro & the geniuses behind #Chandrayaan3's lunar exploration mission. #IndiaOnTheMoon.”

Akshay Kumar, who played the role of a scientist in Mission Mangal, posted, “A billion hearts saying THANK YOU @isro . You’ve made us so proud. Lucky to be watching India make history. India is on the moon, we are over the moon. #Chandrayaan3.”

Kartik Aaryan tweeted, “OUR INDIA IS NOW ON THE MOON #Chandrayaan3 HISTORIC MOMENT !! Thank you @isro.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared on her Insta story, “What an amazing and stellar touchdown! Proud proud proud!”

R Madhavan, who played the role of Nambi Narayanan in Rocketry, tweeted, “Words are not enough to describe this achievement Jai Hind, my heart swells with pride. I hope I can stay sane.”

Check out the social media posts of other celebs below...

It is surely a proud moment for India. What do you have to say about this achievement of the country?

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 


 


 

