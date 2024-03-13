Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's wedding celebrations begin, Groom-to-be spotted in a yellow kurta

The future groom was photographed by Delhi paparazzi on Wednesday as he left his home. Everyone was curious as to whether the pair were having their Haldi ceremony today since he was spotted wearing a yellow kurta and white pajamas.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/13/2024 - 18:31
movie_image: 
Pulkit

MUMBAI: Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have begun their pre-wedding celebrations and are ready to tie the knot. The future groom was photographed by Delhi paparazzi on Wednesday as he left his home. Everyone was curious as to whether the pair were having their Haldi ceremony today since he was spotted wearing a yellow kurta and white pajamas.

Also read: Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda to have a 4 day wedding affair in Delhi

On the sets of the 2019 action-comedy Pagalpanti, Pulkit and Kriti got to know each other and quickly fell in love. Their families were present when they recently got engaged. The couple is now expected to get married on March 15 after traveling to Delhi on Tuesday. On social media, several videos showing their homes decked out in flowers and lights have already become popular.

Pulkit and Kriti's wedding date was just made public by a well-known news outlet. As per earlier reports, the couple prefers a small, private ceremony attended only by their closest relatives and friends.

“Not many Bollywood celebrities will be a part of their D-Day. However, some of their closest peers who have become like family will join the nuptials. Varun Sharma, including the other cast members of Fukrey, are supposed to fly to Delhi next week,” a source told the popular news portal.

On Valentine's Day of this year, Kriti and Pulkit also gave away details about their impending March wedding by exchanging romantic Instagram photos with mysterious captions. Pulkit commented, "Yes," in response to Kriti's words, "Let's 'March' together." Fans began to question if the pair was planning a March wedding as a result of this.

Before this, Pulkit Samrat discussed their connection and how they complement each other in an earlier interview.

“As best friends or companions, we push each other to grow individually in our own lives and focus on work. Both of us are ambitious individuals. We have had our share of slips in our careers, and so we need that constant push. I am lucky to have her in my life, as she keeps me grounded and on track. So, right now, that’s what we are doing—just trying to be the best version of ourselves so that we can be even better for each other,” he said.

Also read: Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's adorable wedding invitation steals hearts

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more news from the entertainment industry.

Credit- News 18

Pulkit Samrat Kriti Kharbanda actor Bollywood film news Entertainment Movie Stars Fukrey Veerey Ki Wedding Pagalpanti Taish Varun Sharma Richa Chadha Ali Fazal Bollywood actors Bollywood Fashion TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/13/2024 - 18:31

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
From cop in Jaane Jaan to lawyer in Murder Mubarak and a pilot in IC814– Vijay Varma set to soar high with interesting characters!
MUMBAI: After garnering immense praise for his impeccable performance as a cop in ‘Jaane Jaan’, Vijay Varma is set to...
Biggest Premiere of the day! Masses favorite couple Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey graces the red carpet of their film 'Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri' in Mumbai!
MUMBAI: The time has come to witness one of the biggest premieres of Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's film 'Jatt Nuu...
Trending News Today: From Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat’s engagement rumor to Kiran Rao on her relationship with Aamir Khan-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the...
Bigg Boss Season 3 OTT: Exclusive! Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra-Disha Patani starrer has us EXCITED for these 4 reasons
MUMBAI: 'Yodha' is a thriller film directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Based on a hijacking, Sidharth Malhotra...
Priya Banerjee is looking sexy in bikini as she dropped her vacation pictures
MUMBAI: No doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses on digital platforms is Priya Banerjee, over the time...
Recent Stories
Sargun Mehta
Biggest Premiere of the day! Masses favorite couple Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey graces the red carpet of their film 'Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri' in Mumbai!
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Sargun Mehta
Biggest Premiere of the day! Masses favorite couple Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey graces the red carpet of their film 'Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri' in Mumbai!
Munmun
Trending News Today: From Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat’s engagement rumor to Kiran Rao on her relationship with Aamir Khan-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
Sidharth
Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra-Disha Patani starrer has us EXCITED for these 4 reasons
Disha
Yodha actress Disha Patani sets the gram on fire with her new saree photoshoot
Khushi
Khushi Kapoor and Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan join hands - deets inside
Ajay
De De Pyaar De 2: Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh reunite for the sequel, here is when the movie will released