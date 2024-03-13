Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's wedding celebrations begin, Groom-to-be spotted in a yellow kurta

MUMBAI: Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have begun their pre-wedding celebrations and are ready to tie the knot. The future groom was photographed by Delhi paparazzi on Wednesday as he left his home. Everyone was curious as to whether the pair were having their Haldi ceremony today since he was spotted wearing a yellow kurta and white pajamas.

On the sets of the 2019 action-comedy Pagalpanti, Pulkit and Kriti got to know each other and quickly fell in love. Their families were present when they recently got engaged. The couple is now expected to get married on March 15 after traveling to Delhi on Tuesday. On social media, several videos showing their homes decked out in flowers and lights have already become popular.

Pulkit and Kriti's wedding date was just made public by a well-known news outlet. As per earlier reports, the couple prefers a small, private ceremony attended only by their closest relatives and friends.

“Not many Bollywood celebrities will be a part of their D-Day. However, some of their closest peers who have become like family will join the nuptials. Varun Sharma, including the other cast members of Fukrey, are supposed to fly to Delhi next week,” a source told the popular news portal.

On Valentine's Day of this year, Kriti and Pulkit also gave away details about their impending March wedding by exchanging romantic Instagram photos with mysterious captions. Pulkit commented, "Yes," in response to Kriti's words, "Let's 'March' together." Fans began to question if the pair was planning a March wedding as a result of this.

Before this, Pulkit Samrat discussed their connection and how they complement each other in an earlier interview.

“As best friends or companions, we push each other to grow individually in our own lives and focus on work. Both of us are ambitious individuals. We have had our share of slips in our careers, and so we need that constant push. I am lucky to have her in my life, as she keeps me grounded and on track. So, right now, that’s what we are doing—just trying to be the best version of ourselves so that we can be even better for each other,” he said.

