Raashii Khanna candidly revealed her chemistry with Sidharth Malhotra in Yodha; Says ‘It’s not like we’re buddies or we talk all the time’

Even though Raashii's film might not get big numbers at the box office, there was a lot of conversation about her chemistry with Sidharth Malhotra, who plays her husband. The crowd was also drawn in by several of their appearances during Yodha's promotional activities.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/31/2024 - 17:00
Raashii Khanna

MUMBAI : Raashii Khanna made her Bollywood return with Yodha, eleven years after her debut film Madras Café, in which she portrayed an officer in charge of negotiations. Even though Raashii's film might not get big numbers at the box office, there was a lot of conversation about her chemistry with Sidharth Malhotra, who plays her husband. The crowd was also drawn in by several of their appearances during Yodha's promotional activities.

However, Raashii claims that Sidharth and she aren't close friends in real life in an interview with the popular news portal. “I’m an introverted person just like him. We aren’t great friends. It’s not like we’re buddies or we talk all the time,” she states.

Having said that, no ice needed breaking. “We share a good and respectful co-star relationship. During the shoot, we would keep to ourselves. There wasn’t really any ice to break. When I met him, I thought he was my type. He also felt like I was his type since we’re both introverts. And so, we never tried to encroach on each other’s spaces,” the 33-year-old tells us candidly.

She said, “We understand the craft. We know what’s required of us as actors every time a love song comes our way. I knew that we looked good onscreen but I couldn’t have imagined that we would get such an amazing response from the audience. They loved us together. It’s great that it worked.”

However, she’s quick to add that since they were both born in Delhi, it helped them connect. “We also share the Delhi connection. But the only thing ‘Delhi’ about us is our accent (laughs). He asked me, ‘Tu Dilli se hai?’ After that, we had some conversations about the same city. He also reads and so, I had some conversations on books with him and about films in general,” the Farzi actor shares.

Yodha witnessed Sidharth and Disha Patani deliver some powerful hits. On the other hand, Raashii's scenes were more emotional and verbose. Did she therefore miss acting in the movie's action scenes? “I’m sure I’ll do an action film eventually. But they needed me in that role and the audience also thought that the character suited me very well. The casting team did a fabulous job and played to our strengths. Disha has this really amazing combat scene with Sid in the film. Action is their strength,” Raashii says.

The actor said that The Sabarmati Report and Aranmanai 4 will be his future films, “I’ve other strengths which people haven’t seen yet. But I don’t blame them. They’ll see my strengths in the upcoming films that I’m doing. I’m new to the Hindi audience and I’ll explore all of that in the future.”

Credit- News 18

 

