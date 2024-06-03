From Raazi to Tiger Zinda Hai, here are movies where female agents played a pivotal role

MUMBAI: With the introduction to YRF spy universe, we got to watch thrilling spy stories. We watched Pathaan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and War wherein we witnessed Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan respectively as agents.

However, there have been spy movies even before. Recently, it was confirmed that Alia Bhatt is going to be a part of YRF Spy universe. There are also reports that there will be a standalone movie with Jr NTR's character.

Now we are here with the list of movies wherein we got to watch female agents playing important roles. Take a look at the list below:

Naam Shabana

Directed by Shivam Nair and Neeraj Pandey, this movie was a spin-off on Taapsee Pannu's character from the Akshay Kumar starrer movie Baby. This movie showed Agent Shabana, played by Taapsee Pannu, taking the centre stage and the movie was loved by the audience as they were wanting to see more of the character after watching it in Baby.

Agent Vinod

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, this movie showed the adventure agent Vinod as he sets out on a secret mission to find out about the death of his colleague Rajan but to his surprise he finds out about an even bigger conspiracy. On this secret mission, he gets accompanied by another female agent Josie. We get to watch Saif Ali Khan as agent Vinod and Kareena Kapoor Khan as Rosie. The movie released on 23rd March, 2012.

Madras Cafe

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, this movie shows an Indian Intelligence office, Vikram, played by John Abraham, who comes to Sri Lanka on a secret mission but finds himself tangled in a civil war and a conspiracy to kill the former Prime minister of India. Along with John Abraham, we also get to see Nargis Fakhri and Raashii Khanna playing pivotal role. We see Nargis Fakhri playing the role of British war correspondent.

Raazi

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, this movie featured Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Jaideep Ahlawat in main roles. Alia Bhatt plays the role of Sehmat, daughter of a spy who keeps an eye on Pakistani activities. In the movie, Sehmat takes training and goes on a covert mission and finds out about enemy plans. Alia Bhatt's performance in the movie was highly appreciated.

Tiger Zinda Hai

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, this movie featured Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal, Angad Bedi and many more. This movie is the second installment of Ek Tha Tiger. The audience loved Katrina Kaif in this movie for all the action and stunts she performed.

Force 2

Directed by Abhinay Deo, this movie features John Abraham, Sonakshi Sinha, Tahir Raj Bhasin and many more. While John was loved for his performance even in the previous part, this time Sonakshi Sinha also made a strong presence in the movie and was very much loved for her role.

