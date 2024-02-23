Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding dress code unveiled: From elegant cocktails to chic casuals and more

The couple's pre-wedding events will take place in Jamnagar, Gujarat, from March 1-3, 2024. The details about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's eagerly anticipated pre-wedding celebrations. And it was the same this time around.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/23/2024 - 11:39
movie_image: 
Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani

MUMBAI: Anant Ambani, the younger son of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, is getting ready for his lavish wedding with Radhika Merchant, the love of his life. The couple's pre-wedding events will take place in Jamnagar, Gujarat, from March 1-3, 2024. The details about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's eagerly anticipated pre-wedding celebrations. And it was the same this time around.

(Also read: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates among attendees - view guest list)

A screenshot of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding wardrobe planner was recently posted on Reddit. According to the card, there would be a variety of events for three days, each with its own dress code. The attendees have been told in advance what to wear to the event. For Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding, the Ambanis have chosen a mix of Western and desi wardrobes, ranging from sophisticated cocktail attire to easygoing trendy ensembles and traditional Indian clothing.

For those who don't know, Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations kicked out with the Gujarati tradition known as Lagan Lakhvanu on February 15, 2024. A sneak peek of the couple's "Save The Date" invitation card for Lagan Lakhvanu was posted on Ambanis' fan page. The card was orange in color and shouted exquisite aesthetics with its two motifs of peacock paintings atop flowering branches. In addition, there was a small image of Lord Ganesha and information about the ritual written on it.  

There will be some out-of-the-box performances at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration, according to a previous report from a reputable newspaper. Global superstar Rihanna and Punjabi pop sensation Diljit Dosanjh are reportedly scheduled to perform at Anant and Radhika's wedding. Additionally, Arijit Singh and Pritam, two of Bollywood's gifted singers, will perform brilliantly at the function. In addition, it is said that at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt would do a spectacular dance.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are reportedly planning a lavish wedding for July 12, 2024, in Mumbai, according to one of Ambani's fan accounts. The incredibly in-love couple will supposedly begin their wedding celebrations in April 2024, and they will tie the knot in a star-studded event. The Ambani family is excited about Anant and Radhika's wedding, so this is definitely an exciting update.

(Also read: Amazing! Take a look at Anant Ambani’s sassy reply to SRK and Ranbir Kapoor’s proposal for acting in films)

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis

Reliance Industries Anant Ambani RADHIKA MERCHANT Bollywood movies Bollywood actors Bollywood actresses Bollywood Fashion OTT Digital News TV News TV actresses fashion lifestyle TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/23/2024 - 11:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kavya - Ek Jazba Ek Junoon: Mishkat Varma is the PERFECT CHOICE for Adhiraj Pradhan in the Sony TV show, say netizens!
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mishkat Varma is an interesting...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER: High Drama! Reeva to POISON Ishaan’s mind against Savi
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding dress code unveiled: From elegant cocktails to chic casuals and more
MUMBAI: Anant Ambani, the younger son of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, is getting ready for his lavish wedding with...
Smriti Irani and Zubin Irani perform a 'Griha Pravesh' ceremony at a newly purchased home in Amethi
MUMBAI: Smriti Irani is One of the most influential women in our nation right now. Everyone was inspired by the actress...
Jhanak SPOILER: BIG TWIST! Jhanak to reveal her TRUE RELATIONSHIP with Aniruddh?
MUMBAI: Star Plus show Jhanak is one of the most loved shows on television today. It features Hiba Nawab and Krushal...
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani radiate elegance in a UNSEEN photo in white from their wedding ceremony
MUMBAI: The internet is overflowing with stories about Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh. Photographs from the...
Recent Stories
Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani
Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding dress code unveiled: From elegant cocktails to chic casuals and more
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani radiate elegance in a UNSEEN photo in white from their wedding ceremony
Vikas Bahl reveals Kangana Ranaut
Queen 2: Director Vikas Bahl reveals Kangana Ranaut starrer film’s script locked and ready
Crakk
Crakk review: Vidyut Jammwal starrer will crack your brains with the cracks in its script, action and execution
Shah
Shah Rukh Khan NEVER EVER dated Priyanka Chopra; truth revealed
Yami
Article 370 review: Yami Gautam starrer packs a punch with its hard-hitting subject
Sunny
Sunny Deol starrer 'Lahore 1947: Woah! This Mirzapur actor joins the cast