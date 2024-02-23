Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding dress code unveiled: From elegant cocktails to chic casuals and more

MUMBAI: Anant Ambani, the younger son of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, is getting ready for his lavish wedding with Radhika Merchant, the love of his life. The couple's pre-wedding events will take place in Jamnagar, Gujarat, from March 1-3, 2024. The details about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's eagerly anticipated pre-wedding celebrations. And it was the same this time around.

A screenshot of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding wardrobe planner was recently posted on Reddit. According to the card, there would be a variety of events for three days, each with its own dress code. The attendees have been told in advance what to wear to the event. For Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding, the Ambanis have chosen a mix of Western and desi wardrobes, ranging from sophisticated cocktail attire to easygoing trendy ensembles and traditional Indian clothing.

For those who don't know, Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations kicked out with the Gujarati tradition known as Lagan Lakhvanu on February 15, 2024. A sneak peek of the couple's "Save The Date" invitation card for Lagan Lakhvanu was posted on Ambanis' fan page. The card was orange in color and shouted exquisite aesthetics with its two motifs of peacock paintings atop flowering branches. In addition, there was a small image of Lord Ganesha and information about the ritual written on it.

There will be some out-of-the-box performances at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration, according to a previous report from a reputable newspaper. Global superstar Rihanna and Punjabi pop sensation Diljit Dosanjh are reportedly scheduled to perform at Anant and Radhika's wedding. Additionally, Arijit Singh and Pritam, two of Bollywood's gifted singers, will perform brilliantly at the function. In addition, it is said that at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt would do a spectacular dance.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are reportedly planning a lavish wedding for July 12, 2024, in Mumbai, according to one of Ambani's fan accounts. The incredibly in-love couple will supposedly begin their wedding celebrations in April 2024, and they will tie the knot in a star-studded event. The Ambani family is excited about Anant and Radhika's wedding, so this is definitely an exciting update.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis