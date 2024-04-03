Raha Kapoor: Alia Bhatt shares adorable pictures as she twins with her daughter; fans say ‘most beautiful baby in the world’

MUMBAI :Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved couples of b town. The duo never fail to make heads turn at any event, function or red carpet. The duo tied the knot in 2022 and the same year welcomed their adorable daughter Raha in November. The little one has been grabbing more headlines than her famous mom and dad herself.

Recently at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations at Jamnagar, while almost all famous celebrities were there, so were Alia, Ranbir with baby Raha. The Gangubai Kathiyawadi actress has now shared adorable pictures with her daughter as the duo twin in printed green outfits. She captioned it, “Wholesome” She also shared some priceless moments with her main man Ranbir Kapoorand a few with Bebo. Take a look;

One fan wrote, “2 babies in one frame” while another wrote, “missy and junior missy”

In February 2023, Ranbir spoke about his “two loves” wife Alia and newborn daughter Raha. He wished them on Valentine’s Day during an event and called Raha the “cutest human ever”

On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen in Animal Park, Ramayan and Brahmastra 2. Alia meanwhile will be seen in Jigra and Jee Le Zara.

