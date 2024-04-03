Raha Kapoor: Alia Bhatt shares adorable pictures as she twins with her daughter; fans say ‘most beautiful baby in the world’

Recently at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations at Jamnagar, while almost all famous celebrities were there, so were Alia, Ranbir with baby Raha. The Gangubai Kathiyawadi actress has now shared adorable pictures with her daughter as the duo twin in printed green outfits.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 03/04/2024 - 19:22
movie_image: 
Alia with raha

MUMBAI :Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved couples of b town. The duo never fail to make heads turn at any event, function or red carpet. The duo tied the knot in 2022 and the same year welcomed their adorable daughter Raha in November. The little one has been grabbing more headlines than her famous mom and dad herself.

Also Read-Wow! Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal gets 'A' certification

Recently at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations at Jamnagar, while almost all famous celebrities were there, so were Alia, Ranbir with baby Raha. The Gangubai Kathiyawadi actress has now shared adorable pictures with her daughter as the duo twin in printed green outfits. She captioned it, “Wholesome” She also shared some priceless moments with her main man Ranbir Kapoorand a few with Bebo. Take a look;

 

One fan wrote, “2 babies in one frame” while another wrote, “missy and junior missy” 

In February 2023, Ranbir spoke about his “two loves” wife Alia and newborn daughter Raha. He wished them on Valentine’s Day during an event and called Raha the “cutest human ever”

On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen in Animal Park, Ramayan and Brahmastra 2. Alia meanwhile will be seen in Jigra and Jee Le Zara.

Also Read-Must Read! Ranbir Kapoor on his father Rishi Kapoor’s passing, “I don’t think I have still understood the loss”

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-FreePressJournal 

 

Alia Bhatt RAHA Ranbir Kapoor Valentine’s Day Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar Brahmastra Animal Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 03/04/2024 - 19:22

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Parineeti Chopra sparks pregnancy speculations as she is spotted in an oversized dress at Mumbai airport
MUMBAI :Parineeti Chopra is one of the most talented actresses in the Indian film industry. Her films like Kesari,...
After the success of Guli Mata, Anshul Garg and Shreya Ghoshal reunite for another cross cultural single Yimmy Yimmy
MUMBAI : Indian music has been transcending boundaries and music producer Anshul Garg played a huge part in it last...
Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Farzi 2 to release on this date
MUMBAI: A lot of Bollywood stars have made their OTT debuts. Shahid Kapoor is one of them. He ventured into OTT space...
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupama refuses to help Paritosh
MUMBAI : Anupamaa rules on the television screens. The show is performing extremely well. It is a remake of Star Jalsha...
Ranbir Kapoor to wrap up Ramayana, here's when he'll begin shooting for Love and War starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal
MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is going to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali again after Gangubai Kathiawadi. The movie also stars...
" The audiences are happy with my work and the film, this is my only reward", says Yami Gautam in live session on being bestowed with National Award Win comment by fan
MUMBAI : Yami Gautam's has made the nation ho gaga over her remarkable performance in Article 370. From audiences and...
Recent Stories
Parineeti
Parineeti Chopra sparks pregnancy speculations as she is spotted in an oversized dress at Mumbai airport
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Parineeti
Parineeti Chopra sparks pregnancy speculations as she is spotted in an oversized dress at Mumbai airport
Ranbir
Ranbir Kapoor to wrap up Ramayana, here's when he'll begin shooting for Love and War starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal
Yami Gautam
" The audiences are happy with my work and the film, this is my only reward", says Yami Gautam in live session on being bestowed with National Award Win comment by fan
Meet Usha Mehta
Ae Watan… Mere Watan! Sara Ali Khan to play this real character from our History
Sidharth
Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra performs his own stunts leaving action director Craig Macrae highly impressed
Harshvardhan
Dange: Harshvardhan Rane and Nikita Dutta starrer brings back these lost elements in movies