Rahul Dev roped in for movie titled OM coming from Jar Pictures

MUMBAI: No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actor Rahul Dev in his projects, with his amazing acting contribution and choice of scripts the actor has indeed created a strong mark not only at the box office of India but also into the hearts and Minds of the fans.

The fans always look forward to the upcoming movies of the actor and now TellyChakkar has some exclusive information with regards to the upcoming project of the actor, reportedly the actor will be seen in an upcoming movie action thriller titled OM. Yes you heard right, Rahul Dev who has been winning the hearts of fans with his contribution will be seen in an upcoming movie titled OM where he will be seen playing a commando. Reportedly the actor shot for the movie in the year 2018, movie Om will be coming from JAR pictures production.

ALSO READ – (WOW! Celebrating 80 with style; here’s a sneak peek into Amitabh’s birthday dinner)

Indeed we are excited to see the actor in this upcoming movie and how excited are you for this upcoming project and to see the actor in a never seen before avatar, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – (MUST READ! On their return from the Maldives, are Rashmika and Vijay a couple now?)