Raid 2: Whoa! Riteish Deshmukh to play Negative lead in the Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor starrer

MUMBAI: After the blockbuster success of Raid in 2018, Ajay will be reuniting with filmmaker Rajkumar Gupta for the sequel Raid 2. The film talks about the unsung heroes of the income tax industry. The film’s shooting has begun today. The film is all set to release on 15th November. It wil be shot in Mumbai, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar.

Now, in a major development on the show, Riteish has been cast as the negative lead in the film also starring Vaani Kapoor. This announcement has definitely added more spice and intrigue to the movie. Trade analyst shared the news on X and wrote, “RITEISH DESHMUKH IS ANTAGONIST IN AJAY DEVGN STARRER ‘RAID 2’… After collaborating in comedies, #RiteishDeshmukh will face off against #AjayDevgn for the first time in #Raid2… Also features #VaaniKapoor… Directed by #RajkumarGupta… In *cinemas* 15 Nov 2024.#TSeries #PanoramaStudios.”

RITEISH DESHMUKH IS ANTAGONIST IN AJAY DEVGN STARRER ‘RAID 2’… After collaborating in comedies, #RiteishDeshmukh will face off against #AjayDevgn for the first time in #Raid2… Also features #VaaniKapoor… Directed by #RajkumarGupta… In *cinemas* 15 Nov 2024.#TSeries… pic.twitter.com/XRfZSmb3HF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 12, 2024

Riteish has previously played negative roles in Ek Villain and Ek Villain Returns.

