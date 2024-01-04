Raima Sen reveals she got lots of hate and trolling after Vaccine War released

Raima Sen

MUMBAI : The Vaccine War has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making. The movie, which is directed by the Kashmir File fame director Vivek Agnihotri has been grabbing the attention of the fans because the title itself promised to have some reality based stories. The movie which has some amazing bunch of talented people like Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen, Anupam Kher, Girija Oak, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Sapthami Gowda and Mohan Kapur is produced by Pallavi Joshi.

Raima Sen will be seen in the film as a journalist. Speaking of her role, the actress said, “She is a journalist who has done her own research. She believes in facts that she has. It’s others’ perception that she may look like a villain, I did play a negative part in Mai, but that was very different. Given that I have a ‘good girl’ image, it’s very interesting to play these parts. It challenges you as an actor. Also, when audiences hate the villain, you know you have done a great job.”

On getting hate for her role Raima said, “The moment he announced, I was trolled. People unfollowed me on social media, some called me things. As an actor, my only response to the audience is that I can choose any role that I want to do if I feel that is challenging for me. I don’t understand why actors have to get trolled for taking up a film like this. This is also our profession. It’s not like I am biased to any party. I just did it as an actor,”

Speaking of taking up the role despite all the hate Raima said, “As an actor, I accepted the role because I felt it was challenging. People won’t expect me to play such a character, which is where the challenge comes from. People don’t see me as someone who would do a negative character.”

She concluded, “That’s the exciting part, that I got something new, something different. I could have carried on doing my shows. To get something completely different from anything that I have done creates impact for me. My last film in Bollywood a while ago. So, I needed something this impactful to be back”

The vaccine War hit cinema halls on 28th September 2023.

Preity Zinta oozes retro vibe in her latest photoshoot