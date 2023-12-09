The Vaccine War trailer out! A perfect tribute to the Indian doctors who fought against all odds

The trailer of one of the much talked about movie The Vaccine War is out and definitely it promises to be a perfect tribute to the Indian doctors to fight against the war of covid
The Vaccine War

MUMBAI: The Vaccine War has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making, the movie which is directed by the Kashmir File fame director Vivek Agnihotri has been grabbing the attention of the fans because the title itself promised to have some reality based stories.

The movie which has some amazing bunch of talented people like Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen, Anupam Kher, Girija Oak, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Sapthami Gowda, and Mohan Kapur is produced by Pallavi Joshi.

The trailer of the movie The Vaccine War is finally out and definitely we can say that is the perfect tribute to the Indian doctors who were fighting for creating the vaccine against all the odds.

As we see the trailer it definitely underline the efforts and the struggles of the Indian doctors who were struggling to create the covid vaccine against the corona virus. We can see there are many limitations and problems which were coming on their way but they are deliberately trying to deliver the cure to the nation.

No doubt the trailer promises that we are going to see some amazing performances coming from every actor present in the movie. Also we can expect some hard hitting realities which we only see in Vivek Agnihotri movies. We have seen many variation of lockdown and Coronavirus situation but this is for the first time we are going to see the fight of doctors for the creation of vaccine.

Produced by Pallavi Joshi, The Vaccine War is all set to hit the big screen on 28th September. What are your views on the trailer of the movie and how excited are you for the movie? do let us know in the comments and below.

