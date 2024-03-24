Rajveer Deol expresses the importance of carving his own path; Says ‘Otherwise, you will be eclipsed in the shadows forever’

Rajveer said he gets upset when people tell him that being an actor is an easy life since he watched his father give up and compromise for 22 years to get to where he is now. At the Rising Bharat Summit, Rajveer talked about creating his own identity.
MUMBAI: ‘Dono’ marked Rajveer Deol's acting debut. Days before the movie's premiere, Rajveer discussed seeing his father struggle and mentioned how hard the Gadar 2 star had worked over the previous 22 years. Rajveer said he gets upset when people tell him that being an actor is an easy life since he watched his father give up and compromise for 22 years to get to where he is now. At the Rising Bharat Summit, Rajveer talked about creating his own identity.

Also read: What! Bobby Deol reveals that he didn’t tell his family he was doing Aashram, says Housefull 4 and Race 3 did not give him satisfaction

He said, “It’s a lot of pressure. Can’t escape that shadow. So, you just try to carve your own path and you just keep on trying, trying and trying. Otherwise, you will be eclipsed in the shadows forever.” Rajveer was also asked to mouth a few of his dad Sunny Deol and grandfather Dharmendra’s iconic dialogues. Politely declining, he said, “You don’t want to paint Mona Lisa again. So out of respect for my father, grandfather, and chacha…”

Earlier, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actor said, “For 22 years, I’ve seen him struggle and work. There were no days off. When people come up to me and say that an actor’s life is very easy, they just travel around… They must’ve seen other actors and felt that. I just get very angry, because I’ve seen how much my dad works, and how much family time he sacrifices to go out there and do something. So, to see him finally land a hit with Gadar 2, he deserves it. I don’t know how to describe that joyful feeling, I couldn’t believe it.”

Numerous well-known figures from business, entertainment, politics, and the arts take part in the Rising Bharat Summit 2024, in its fourth edition. Rajveer Deol, a modern actor and Sunny Deol's son, was one of them.

Also read:Finally!Animal: Bobby Deol responds to his character's limited screen time in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer film; Says 'I wish I had more scenes but…'

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit –  News 18

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/24/2024 - 09:45

