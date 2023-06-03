Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar heading for a good opening? Film business expert reveals – Exclusive

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is all set to release on 8th March 2023. TellyChakkar interacted with film producer and business expert, Girish Johar, about the film’s pre-release buzz, opening day collection and more...
MUMBAI:Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is all set to release on 8th March 2023. The trailer and the songs have created a good pre-release buzz, and fans of Shraddha and Ranbir are excited to watch them together on the big screen.

TellyChakkar interacted with film producer and business expert, Girish Johar, about the film's pre-release buzz, opening day collection and more...

According to you, how's the pre-release buzz about TJMM?

I am quite optimistic about it and the vibe of the film is very positive. Ranbir Kapoor is coming after a long time in his favourite most successful romantic comedy genre. It’s a fresh pairing of Shraddha and Ranbir, and it’s packed by Luv Ranjan, so I feel it’s a very good combination. The promotions and songs, everyone is liking it as well. So, I am expecting a good start at the box office. It’s a partial holiday; certain cities are celebrating Holi tomorrow and some are celebrating on 8th (March). So, on the whole, the vibe is quite good.

Also Read: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, Bholaa, Zwigato; which March release is the audience excited for? View Poll Results

In what range do you think the film can open at the box office?

I would be happy if the film opens anywhere around 10-12 crore to start with, and if the expectations match it can go higher also on day 1, and if the pace does not match then it can come down. But, anywhere around 10-12 crore is a good start because from there it will come into a position that it can consolidate further.

The movie is releasing on 8th March, and in certain places, the festival will be celebrated on 7th March. So, do you think it will affect the film’s collection?

Holi is being divided this time for two days. Maharashtra is probably celebrating it tomorrow, but the other places are celebrating the day after. But, yes if it was a clear cut just one day of the festival then of course that would make a difference. Also, we need to keep in mind that in the festival in the first half everyone plays Holi, but at the end of the day it is a festival, so as it’s going to be a partial holiday on 8th, I am still confident about the film. Also, there’s a long weekend ahead and if the film is good then sky is the limit.

Also Read: After disaster remakes, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar an original film looks like a hope for Bollywood

Are you excited for TJMM? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

