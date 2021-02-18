Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera and Ranveer Singh’s 83 to have a mega clash at the box office?

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh are popular stars in B-town. Both of them have a huge fan following.

Both are successfully fulfilling their responsibility of giving commercial as well as critical success for Bollywood. Both have always indulged in a healthy competition and that’s why their comparison is an interesting topic for box office enthusiasts.

Seems like 2021 would be a treat for box office enthusiasts as both the superstars are set to clash with their highly anticipated releases. It was yesterday when YRF unveiled a slate of their upcoming releases that had Ranbir’s Shamshera. The film is scheduled for a release on 25th June 2021.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh all hearts for THIS ‘then and now’ video of Hardik Pandya

Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, has 83 which has been awaiting a release for a long time now. It was earlier scheduled to release on 10th April 2020 but then COVID happened and plans were spoilt. To date, there’s uncertainty over its release date but Reliance Entertainment, who is distributing the film, is reportedly eyeing a release on 25th June. The reason is quite obvious as the film is based on the Indian Cricket team’s 1983 world cup victory which took place on the same day in 1983. Considering budgets of both- Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera and Ranveer Singh’s 83, the best decision would be to avert the clash and earn up to full potential.

But from a practical point of view, YRF has already announced the former’s release date and for the makers of 83, it wouldn’t be a good choice to push release any longer as the entire year’s festivities have already been booked by other stars. So, the clash is very much on!

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Finally YRF announces release date of 5 films includes Akshay's Prithviraj to Ranbir's Shamshera

CREDIT: KOIMOI