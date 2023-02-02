Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and more actors who did kissing scenes after getting married

Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and many Bollywood actors have continued doing kissing scenes even after getting married. Check out the list of actors below...
Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and more actors who did kissing scenes after getting married

MUMBAI: Kissing scenes in Bollywood movies is nothing new. But, we usually see that once an actor or an actress gets married, they prefer not to do intimate or kissing scenes on the big screens. It’s like a no-kissing policy for them. 

However, things are changing and nowadays and even married actors and actresses do kissing scenes in movies after marriage but that’s a professional thing for them. So, today, let’s look at the list of actors who continued doing kissing scenes even after getting married. 

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor got married to Alia Bhatt in April last year. He will next be seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and recently in a song we got to see him kissing his co-star Shraddha Kapoor, and their chemistry has grabbed everyone’s attention. 

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor’s leaked video from Animal hints at him playing a stylish gangster, fans say, “RK mania on the way!”

Shahid Kapoor 

image25.png

Shahid Kapoor got married in 2015 and after that, he has done kissing scenes in movies like Rangoon, Kabir Singh, and Jersey. He shares amazing onscreen chemistry with actresses he works with. 

Ranveer Singh 

image26.png

After getting married, Ranveer Singh was seen kissing Alia Bhatt in Gully Boy and Shalini Pandey in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Well, maybe the kissing between Ranveer and Alia was shot before the wedding.  

Ayushmann Khurrana 

image27.png

Ayushmann Khurrana was married before entering the Bollywood industry. But, he has no qualms in doing kissing scenes as he has mostly kissed all the actresses who were opposite him. 

Shah Rukh Khan 

image28.png

Shah Rukh Khan surprised everyone when for the first time he kissed Katrina Kaif in Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The superstar later kissed the actress again in Zero.  

Also Read: “Pathaan kitna daravana lag raha hai” - netizens on Shah Rukh Khan’s new look in Jawan

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's role in Dunki, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding and more; here are all the trending entertai
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s role in Dunki, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding and more; here are all the trending entertainment news of today

