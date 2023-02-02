Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and more actors who did kissing scenes after getting married

MUMBAI: Kissing scenes in Bollywood movies is nothing new. But, we usually see that once an actor or an actress gets married, they prefer not to do intimate or kissing scenes on the big screens. It’s like a no-kissing policy for them.

However, things are changing and nowadays and even married actors and actresses do kissing scenes in movies after marriage but that’s a professional thing for them. So, today, let’s look at the list of actors who continued doing kissing scenes even after getting married.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor got married to Alia Bhatt in April last year. He will next be seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and recently in a song we got to see him kissing his co-star Shraddha Kapoor, and their chemistry has grabbed everyone’s attention.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor got married in 2015 and after that, he has done kissing scenes in movies like Rangoon, Kabir Singh, and Jersey. He shares amazing onscreen chemistry with actresses he works with.

Ranveer Singh

After getting married, Ranveer Singh was seen kissing Alia Bhatt in Gully Boy and Shalini Pandey in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Well, maybe the kissing between Ranveer and Alia was shot before the wedding.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana was married before entering the Bollywood industry. But, he has no qualms in doing kissing scenes as he has mostly kissed all the actresses who were opposite him.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan surprised everyone when for the first time he kissed Katrina Kaif in Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The superstar later kissed the actress again in Zero.

