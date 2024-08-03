Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana plot revealed; This is how the first part of Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial will conclude

There has been a lot of buzz and curiosity around the film ever since it was announced. Director Nitesh Tiwari who is planning a three part film has now reportedly decided how the first part will conclude.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/08/2024 - 10:12
movie_image: 
Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor is currently basking in the glory and success of his last film Animal. The film had a thunderous success amidst a lot of backlash and controversy. Now the handsome hunk is all set to be seen in a totally different avatar as Lord Ram in the upcoming film Ramayana. 

Also Read- OMG! Ranbir Kapoor made shocking revelations about THIS he regrets most being Rishi Kapoor’s son; Says 'I wish I could be more...'

There has been a lot of buzz and curiosity around the film ever since it was announced. Director Nitesh Tiwari who is planning a three part film has now reportedly decided how the first part will conclude. 

As per news in a news portal, “As we all know, Ramayana is going to be a three-part film. What many are not aware of is how the makers have divided the story for each part. The first part will introduce Lord Rama, his family at Ayodhya, his marriage with Sita, and their 14-year vanvas. The first part is expected to end with the kidnapping of Sita by Ravana. The makers don’t want to rush the story and want to narrate the epic in an entertaining, sensitive and cinematic manner.’

Fans cannot wait to get a glimpse of Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The source further stated, “The second part is expected to depict Lord Ram and Lakshman meeting Lord Hanuman and the Vaanar Sena, the obstacles they face and finally the construction of Ram Setu. The third part is expected to be about the war between the Vaanar Sena and Ravana’s army, Ravana’s defeat, and Lord Ram and Sita’s grand return to Ayodhya.”

Also Read- Must read! "Is everything OK between Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt" netizens reacts on this viral video

There were reports that Ranbir has stopped drinking and even eating non-veg for his role in Ramayana. He will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War and later in Brahmastra 2 and 3.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-BollywoodLife

Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Ramayan Nitesh Tiwari Brahmastra Animal Bobby Deol Sunny Deol Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/08/2024 - 10:12

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shaitaan: Jyotika reveals the ‘Important Reason’ why she chose to play a mother’s role in the Ajay Devgn starrer
MUMBAI: The film Shaitaan has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the teaser was out, the trailer was...
5 women-centric films that are a must watch this International Women’s day!
MUMBAI: As International Women’s Day approaches, what better way to honor the strength, resilience, and achievements of...
Shaitaan Review: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan serve up the spooks in bits and pieces
MUMBAI: Horror has never been a strong suit for Hindi cinema, with no more than a handful of worthy titles springing to...
Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana plot revealed; This is how the first part of Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial will conclude
MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor is currently basking in the glory and success of his last film Animal. The film had a thunderous...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira requests Armaan to think like a lawyer
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Nidhi gets angry when Rakhi and Kareena let Preeta work as a physiotherapist
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Recent Stories
Shaitaan
Shaitaan: Jyotika reveals the ‘Important Reason’ why she chose to play a mother’s role in the Ajay Devgn starrer
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shaitaan
Shaitaan: Jyotika reveals the ‘Important Reason’ why she chose to play a mother’s role in the Ajay Devgn starrer
Women’s day
5 women-centric films that are a must watch this International Women’s day!
Shaitaan
Shaitaan Review: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan serve up the spooks in bits and pieces
Varun
Baby John: Varun Dhawan’s upcoming movie ropes in a RISING STAR-Exclusive!
Sandeshkhali
Sandeshkhali: On the occasion of International Women Day a new movie on the horrifying real inside in announced
Hariharan
From Hariharan to Shaan to Aditi Rao Hydari, celebrities praise the launch of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's music label 'Bhansali Music'!