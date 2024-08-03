Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana plot revealed; This is how the first part of Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial will conclude

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor is currently basking in the glory and success of his last film Animal. The film had a thunderous success amidst a lot of backlash and controversy. Now the handsome hunk is all set to be seen in a totally different avatar as Lord Ram in the upcoming film Ramayana.

There has been a lot of buzz and curiosity around the film ever since it was announced. Director Nitesh Tiwari who is planning a three part film has now reportedly decided how the first part will conclude.

As per news in a news portal, “As we all know, Ramayana is going to be a three-part film. What many are not aware of is how the makers have divided the story for each part. The first part will introduce Lord Rama, his family at Ayodhya, his marriage with Sita, and their 14-year vanvas. The first part is expected to end with the kidnapping of Sita by Ravana. The makers don’t want to rush the story and want to narrate the epic in an entertaining, sensitive and cinematic manner.’

Fans cannot wait to get a glimpse of Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The source further stated, “The second part is expected to depict Lord Ram and Lakshman meeting Lord Hanuman and the Vaanar Sena, the obstacles they face and finally the construction of Ram Setu. The third part is expected to be about the war between the Vaanar Sena and Ravana’s army, Ravana’s defeat, and Lord Ram and Sita’s grand return to Ayodhya.”

There were reports that Ranbir has stopped drinking and even eating non-veg for his role in Ramayana. He will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War and later in Brahmastra 2 and 3.

Credit-BollywoodLife