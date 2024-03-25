Rani Mukerji opens up about her miscarriage after Adira, ‘It really pains me’

MUMBAI: Rani Mukerji is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. She started her career with the 1996 release Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat and her career got a boost with the 1998 release Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. She has established herself as an actor and as a star. Rani has a massive fan following and her screen presence is simply mesmerising. Rani has now opened up about a tragic loss she went through in 2020.

Rani revealed that she went through a traumatic miscarriage during the covid times when his daughter was only 1 and a half years old. She said, “My daughter is eight years old now, and I kept trying, and I finally got pregnant and then I lost the baby. It was a very, very testing time for me. And also, I’m not very young, though I look young.”

Rani revealed that she was hurt when she came to known about that she cannot give her child a sibline. She said, “It really pains me. But we have to always be grateful for what we have. For me, Adira is my miracle child, and I’m really happy I have her. I’m working on that, and I’m telling myself that yes, Adira is enough.”

Rani got married to producer Aditya Chopra in 2014 and their daughter Adira was born a year later. Rani also once mentioned Adira was born 2 months prematurely and was kept in the ICU for sometime.

