Rashmika Mandanna DeepFake video: What! Four suspects tracked while search for key conspirator still on, say sources from Delhi police

MUMBAI: Recently Rashmika’s viral DeepFake video has been causing a stir where she expressed her concern over these videos, calling it scary. Many came in support of her including her close friend and rumored boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda.

Rashmika reacted to her video earlier and said, “I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.”

Four suspects have been tracked down, but it turns out that they were only uploaders and not the actual creators of the video. The search for the mastermind behind these fraudulent videos is still on-going by the cops.

In the video, a woman is shown entering the elevator and using AI editing techniques, Rashmika’s face is superimposed on her face. A source said, “Police had asked Meta to disclose the URL of the Instagram account responsible for sharing the aforementioned 'deepfake' video on social media in November, however, few queries were answered.”

An FIR under sections 465 (forgery) and 469 (forgery for the purpose of harming reputation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the perpetrators. Sections 66C and 66E of the Information Technology Act, have also been invoked.

The DCW chief Swati Maliwal took to X to write, “After our notice, Delhi Police have registered an FIR in the @IAmRashmika fake video case. The accused will be arrested soon.”

After Rashmika’s video went viral, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology shared an advisory to social media platforms. They wrote, “Whoever, by means of any communication device or computer resource cheats by personating, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three years and shall also be liable to fine which may extend to one lakh rupees.”

