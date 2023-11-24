Ravishing! Pooja Hegde is here to paint the town pink with THIS hot look, check it out

Fans of the actress are always awestruck by her posts and wait eagerly for more updates on her side. This time, Pooja Hegde has posted a few pictures on her Instagram profile where she looks really gorgeous in a pink outfit.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 11/24/2023 - 12:12
movie_image: 
Pooja Hegde

MUMBAI: Pooja Hegde is one of the most popular actresses in the Indian film industry. She has been a part of many successful films down South and is slowly making a mark in Bollywood as well.

The actress was last seen in the Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which hit the screens recently and the actress earned a lot of praises for her performance.

The actress has been winning hearts with all her performances and her fan base keeps expanding.

Also read - Woah! Are you ready for a prequel of John Abrahim’s Jim from Pathaan? Well here’s all you need to know

Other than her acting skills, the actress is also known for her beautiful and gorgeous looks and her fans always keep waiting for more updates from her side. 

Pooja Hegde is pretty active on her social media accounts where she keeps posting updates from her personal life.

Fans of the actress are always awestruck by her posts and wait eagerly for more updates on her side. This time, Pooja Hegde has posted a few pictures on her Instagram profile where she looks really gorgeous in a pink outfit.

Take a look at the post below:

As you can see the actress looks really gorgeous in this new photo shoot as she is ready to leave for the night and paint the town pink.

On the work front, the actress can be seen teaming up with brands on her Instagram profile and is said to be seen in an upcoming Telugu movie Guntur Kaaram.

Also read - Animal trailer! A massy representation of intense love between father and son

Tell us what you think about this photo shoot, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Pooja Hegde Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan Salman Khan Siddharth Nigam Raghav Juyal Shehnaaz Gill Housefull Akshay Kumar Pooja Hegde hot POOJA HEGDE SEXY Hot Bollywood actresses TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 11/24/2023 - 12:12

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Oh No: Anurag Dhobal has a massive fight with Munawar Faruqi regarding his girlfriend Najia!
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most controversial shows on television these days.The reality show has been the talk...
Exclusive! Pallavi is a combination of everything from anger to love and beauty to brains: Ayushi Khurana on shooting for Aangan - Aapno Ka
MUMBAI: Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, known for shows like  Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey,...
Ravishing! Pooja Hegde is here to paint the town pink with THIS hot look, check it out
MUMBAI: Pooja Hegde is one of the most popular actresses in the Indian film industry. She has been a part of many...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Veer and Keerat get hurt, Sahiba slaps Keerat’s coach
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Woah! Are you ready for a prequel of John Abrahim’s Jim from Pathaan? Well here’s all you need to know
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan has become a blockbuster at the box office....
Durva’s evil plan against Savi fails miserably in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI: Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will soon showcase a high voltage drama.The show starring Shakti...
Recent Stories
Pooja Hegde
Ravishing! Pooja Hegde is here to paint the town pink with THIS hot look, check it out
Latest Video
Related Stories
John Abrahim
Woah! Are you ready for a prequel of John Abrahim’s Jim from Pathaan? Well here’s all you need to know
Randeep Hooda and Fiancée Lin
Surprising! Randeep Hooda and Fiancée Lin Laishram rumoured to plan a grand 'Mahabharata'-themed wedding for their special day in Manipur
Ileana D'Cruz
Lovely! Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz surprised her fans by sharing the cutest picture of her son Koa Phoenix Dolan; Says ‘So immensely thankful’
Hrithik Roshan
Exciting! War 2: Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR all set to kick start the second schedule in December 2023
Animal
Animal trailer! A massy representation of intense love between father and son
Anvesha Vij
Hottie! Anvesha Vij’s beauty and hotness is sure to mesmerize you, check it out