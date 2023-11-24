Ravishing! Pooja Hegde is here to paint the town pink with THIS hot look, check it out

MUMBAI: Pooja Hegde is one of the most popular actresses in the Indian film industry. She has been a part of many successful films down South and is slowly making a mark in Bollywood as well.

The actress was last seen in the Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which hit the screens recently and the actress earned a lot of praises for her performance.

The actress has been winning hearts with all her performances and her fan base keeps expanding.

Also read - Woah! Are you ready for a prequel of John Abrahim’s Jim from Pathaan? Well here’s all you need to know

Other than her acting skills, the actress is also known for her beautiful and gorgeous looks and her fans always keep waiting for more updates from her side.

Pooja Hegde is pretty active on her social media accounts where she keeps posting updates from her personal life.

Fans of the actress are always awestruck by her posts and wait eagerly for more updates on her side. This time, Pooja Hegde has posted a few pictures on her Instagram profile where she looks really gorgeous in a pink outfit.

Take a look at the post below:

As you can see the actress looks really gorgeous in this new photo shoot as she is ready to leave for the night and paint the town pink.

On the work front, the actress can be seen teaming up with brands on her Instagram profile and is said to be seen in an upcoming Telugu movie Guntur Kaaram.

Also read - Animal trailer! A massy representation of intense love between father and son

Tell us what you think about this photo shoot, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.