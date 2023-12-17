Really! Ali Fazal opens up about how his racing scene with Vin Diesel has been altered due to Paul Walker's death; Says ‘I was supposed to have…’

MUMBAI : In the 2015 Hollywood blockbuster Furious 7, actor Ali Fazal made a cameo appearance. Fans in India greeted the actor with cheers when he appeared but he has now disclosed that his sequences were removed from the finished picture. This was primarily due to the death of actor Paul Walker during the production, which prompted the directors to change the film and add more tributes to the late actor.

Ali stated on Cyrus Says, Cyrus Broacha's podcast, “I was supposed to have a race with Vin Diesel but it got canceled because we lost Paul Walker.”

Following Walker's untimely death, the show was put on hold. The 2013 vehicle accident took the actor's life. Walker's brothers stepped in as his body doubles to finish the movie and give his character a fitting send-off after a three-month delay during which they went back to the drawing board.

After returning from the break, Ali recalled the first day of the shoot in Abu Dhabi, “It was the most depressing day. The first day of the shoot, coming back after three months of break because Paul Walker had died. Everyone was just going through the motions and that is why the race got canceled because they had to accommodate a lot of tribute kind of stuff for him and there was this huge Paul puppet, which was this project they had made, they created him out of thin air.”

In addition, Ali has worked on more global productions like Death on the Nile, Victoria and Abdul, and most recently, Kandahar. Ali's next project is Mirzapur 3.

