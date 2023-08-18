Wow! Ali Fazal set to create history as first Indian to feature in New York’s Off-Broadway Production

MUMBAI: Ali Fazal is one of the most talented actors we have in this generation. Not only has he showed his acting prowess in Indian projects like Mirzapur, 3 Idiots, Fukrey, etc but is also globally making his mark with film projects such as 'Death on the Nile' and 'Victoria & Abdul', and is a member of the Academy in the US. The The duty-bound actor who recently attended the prestigious Oscar luncheon representing India, is all set to make history and bring India on the map.

Ali Fazal will be the first mainstream Indian actor to grace the Off-Broadway stage in New York City - the world capital for Broadway and Off-Broadway productions. Speaking excitedly about this once in a lifetime opportunity, Ali said, “It’s a dream come true to be part of the Off-Broadway tradition, which has produced some of the most groundbreaking and innovative productions in history. I am thrilled to embark on this new journey and bring forth an experimental drama that I hope will resonate with audiences from diverse backgrounds.”

Giving an insight into the play, Ali said, “It’s a very iconic play written at the end of the 19th century, and has been endlessly performed. It’s always an adapted version that you see and that’s the beauty of Chekhov. You can adapt it to whichever times you are in.”

Ali added, “Our own cast is a very diverse. We have people from at least four countries working on this wonderful little experiment that we are about to dive into. I don’t want to glorify myself so much, though I have been asked to (laughing)”

Also concluded saying, “It’s definitely one thing I wanted to check off my list with Chekhov. I could not have asked for more. Rest, I don’t know if and how this particular experience will shape up the rest of my career, but my focus right now is the place I am at. Everything else will be decided when this ends, not right now.”

