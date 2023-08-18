Wow! Ali Fazal set to create history as first Indian to feature in New York’s Off-Broadway Production

Ali Fazal will be the first mainstream Indian actor to grace the Off-Broadway stage in New York City - the world capital for Broadway and Off-Broadway productions.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/18/2023 - 09:37
movie_image: 
Ali Fazal

MUMBAI: Ali Fazal is one of the most talented actors we have in this generation. Not only has he showed his acting prowess in Indian projects like Mirzapur, 3 Idiots, Fukrey, etc but is also globally making his mark with film projects such as 'Death on the Nile' and 'Victoria & Abdul', and is a member of the Academy in the US. The The duty-bound actor who recently attended the prestigious Oscar luncheon representing India, is all set to make history and bring India on the map.

Also Read- Couple Goals! Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha to finally get married on this date

Ali Fazal will be the first mainstream Indian actor to grace the Off-Broadway stage in New York City - the world capital for Broadway and Off-Broadway productions. Speaking excitedly about this once in  a lifetime opportunity, Ali said, “It’s a dream come true to be part of the Off-Broadway tradition, which has produced some of the most groundbreaking and innovative productions in history. I am thrilled to embark on this new journey and bring forth an experimental drama that I hope will resonate with audiences from diverse backgrounds.”

Giving an insight into the play, Ali said, “It’s a very iconic play written at the end of the 19th century, and has been endlessly performed. It’s always an adapted version that you see and that’s the beauty of Chekhov. You can adapt it to whichever times you are in.”

Also Read- Ali Fazal represents India at Oscar luncheon, clicks pics with Tom Cruise

Ali added, “Our own cast is a very diverse. We have people from at least four countries working on this wonderful little experiment that we are about to dive into. I don’t want to glorify myself so much, though I have been asked to (laughing)”

Also concluded saying, “It’s definitely one thing I wanted to check off my list with Chekhov. I could not have asked for more. Rest, I don’t know if and how this particular experience will shape up the rest of my career, but my focus right now is the place I am at. Everything else will be decided when this ends, not right now.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-HindustanTimes

Ali Fazal Richa Chadha Fukrey 3 Heeramandi Khufiya Manisha Koirala Sonakshi Sinha Mirzapur Mirzapur 2 Aditi Rao Hydari Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/18/2023 - 09:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Barsatein: Really! Aaradhna turns out to be Malini’s abandoned daughter
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's "Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka" is a captivating romantic drama that revolves...
Katha Ankahee: Woah! Viaan and Katha's first night together, Teji fumes in anger
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Wow! Savi fights for justice, Ishaan gets to know the truth
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Wow! Ali Fazal set to create history as first Indian to feature in New York’s Off-Broadway Production
MUMBAI: Ali Fazal is one of the most talented actors we have in this generation. Not only has he showed his acting...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Revealed! Ishaan calls a board meeting after knowing that Savi is right
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Anupamaa: What! Anuj and Anupama stand against Romil, latter reveals Adhik's truth in anger
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Ali Fazal
Wow! Ali Fazal set to create history as first Indian to feature in New York’s Off-Broadway Production
Latest Video
Related Stories
Utkarsh Sharma
Exclusive! Gadar 2 actor Utkarsh Sharma says, "Every person has their struggles and every person has their journey"
Yami
Must Read! With OMG 2 getting a great response; here’s a look at the success ratio of Yami Gautam
Mahira Khan
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan's Raees co-star Mahira Khan to tie the knot for the second time?
Sushant
Must read! Sushant Singh Rajput's father files a plea for the second time against the release of films and books relating to the late actor's life
Imran Khan
Surprise! Imran Khan reacts to a fan's post which talks about the beauty of his films
Abhishek
What! Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya's name added for 'Special Thanks' in Ghoomer? Here's why