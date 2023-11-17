Really! Amitabh Bachchan does not post birthday wishes for granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan on social media, Netizens wonder why

As Big B’s dearest granddaughter Aardhya Bachchan turns 12 today, while dad Abhishek and mom Aishwarys sent out adorable messages for her, netizens noticed that the Brahmastra actor has not wished her on social media.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 11/17/2023 - 11:10
movie_image: 
Amitabh Bachchan

MUMBAI: Hindi Film superstar Amitabh Bachchan recently turned 81 years old. Yet he can give any new-comer a run for his money when it comes to his acting capabilities and charm. The veteran superstar is quite active on social media platforms where he is vocal about his opinions and current hot topics.

Also Read- OMG! When the media banned Amitabh Bachchan for 15 years, the actor revealed, “Nothing was ever printed or written about me .. no coverage”

As Big B’s dearest granddaughter Aardhya Bachchan turns 12 today, while dad Abhishek and mom Aishwarys sent out adorable messages for her, netizens noticed that the Brahmastra actor has not wished her on social media.  

Abhishek’s post read, “Happy birthday my little princess! I love you mostest.”

The Ponniyin Selvan actress wrote, “I LOVE YOU infinitely, unconditionally, forever and beyond my darling Angel Aaradhya You are the absolute love of my life… I breathe for you… my soul… HAPPY HAPPY HAPPIEST 12th BIRTHDAY God Bless you always ALLWAYS Thank you for being YOU… precious love… I love you the mostestestestestestestestestestestestest You are the bestestestestestestestestestestestest”

Netizens were surprised that Big B did not wish Aaradhya on social media and wondered what could be the reason.

Many believe that the Bachchan’s are quite private and he may have wished her in person with lots of blessings of course.

Also Read- INTERESTING! Here are some unheard facts about Amitabh Bachchan as he turns 80

Recently during Ash’s 50 birthday celebrations, none of the Bachchans were seen, including hubby Abhishek. Even at a recent Diwali bash she was seen alone. 

On the work front, Big B will next be seen in The Umesh Chronicles, Kalki 2898 AD, Butterfly and Thalaivar 170.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-BollywoodLife

Amitabh Bachchan Don Black Pink Thappad Brahmastra Deewar Zanjeer Jaya Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Aardhya Bachchan Blogs Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 11/17/2023 - 11:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read: Sudhanshu Pandey shares his experience shooting for Samar’s death sequence in Anupamaa; calls it ‘Emotionally Draining’
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on Star Plus.The serial stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the...
Congratulations: Star Plus show Imlie completes 1000 episodes!
MUMBAI: Imlie on Star Plus has been entertaining the masses with its interesting plot twisters.The show currently stars...
Sweet! Ananya Pandey sends birthday wishes to rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur on social media, checkout the unseen picture shared by the actress
MUMBAI: Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday seem to be the hottest couple in town. Their various appearances and their...
Beautiful! Sonam Kapoor hosted to one of the most iconic football players David Beckham and the arrangements are going to leave you spellbound, check it out
MUMBAI: Indian actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, daughter of Anil Kapoor, is known for her acting contributions in Hindi...
Exclusive! Popular Bollywood actress Guddi Maruti roped in for Sony SAB’s upcoming show Pashmina
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of entertainment.While our scribes were busy...
Really! Amitabh Bachchan does not post birthday wishes for granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan on social media, Netizens wonder why
MUMBAI: Hindi Film superstar Amitabh Bachchan recently turned 81 years old. Yet he can give any new-comer a run for his...
Recent Stories
Ananya Pandey
Sweet! Ananya Pandey sends birthday wishes to rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur on social media, checkout the unseen picture shared by the actress
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ananya Pandey
Sweet! Ananya Pandey sends birthday wishes to rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur on social media, checkout the unseen picture shared by the actress
Sonam Kapoor
Beautiful! Sonam Kapoor hosted to one of the most iconic football players David Beckham and the arrangements are going to leave you spellbound, check it out
Disha Patani
Trolled! Netizens trolls actress Disha Patani on her dressing, they are saying, "Ajeeb, why can't she wear full clothes"
Sunanda Wong
Hottie! These clicks of Sunanda Wong define Hotness
Pathetic
Pathetic! After Rashmika Mandanna, a deepfake video of Kajol goes viral on social media
Tiger
What! Are the box office numbers of Tiger 3 true? Gaiety Galaxy owner Manoj Desai reveals