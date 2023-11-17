Really! Amitabh Bachchan does not post birthday wishes for granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan on social media, Netizens wonder why

MUMBAI: Hindi Film superstar Amitabh Bachchan recently turned 81 years old. Yet he can give any new-comer a run for his money when it comes to his acting capabilities and charm. The veteran superstar is quite active on social media platforms where he is vocal about his opinions and current hot topics.

As Big B’s dearest granddaughter Aardhya Bachchan turns 12 today, while dad Abhishek and mom Aishwarys sent out adorable messages for her, netizens noticed that the Brahmastra actor has not wished her on social media.

Abhishek’s post read, “Happy birthday my little princess! I love you mostest.”

The Ponniyin Selvan actress wrote, “I LOVE YOU infinitely, unconditionally, forever and beyond my darling Angel Aaradhya You are the absolute love of my life… I breathe for you… my soul… HAPPY HAPPY HAPPIEST 12th BIRTHDAY God Bless you always ALLWAYS Thank you for being YOU… precious love… I love you the mostestestestestestestestestestestestest You are the bestestestestestestestestestestestest”

Netizens were surprised that Big B did not wish Aaradhya on social media and wondered what could be the reason.

Many believe that the Bachchan’s are quite private and he may have wished her in person with lots of blessings of course.

Recently during Ash’s 50 birthday celebrations, none of the Bachchans were seen, including hubby Abhishek. Even at a recent Diwali bash she was seen alone.

On the work front, Big B will next be seen in The Umesh Chronicles, Kalki 2898 AD, Butterfly and Thalaivar 170.

