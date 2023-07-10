Really! Amitabh Bachchan put this condition before Jaya Bachchan’s family prior to their Bengali wedding, Read on to know what

MUMBAI : Hindi film Superstar Amitabh Bachchan tied the knot with his Zanjeer co-star Jaya Bachchan (then Bhaduri) on 3rd June 1973, which was a low key affair and happened in Jaya’s grandmother’s home. The couple are known to be the golden couple of the film industry even today and are the most loved. They have worked together in many films before getting married and even after. But did you know Amitabh Bachchan had a special condition that he put forward to his to-be in-laws on his wedding day.

During one of the episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Big B shared a little anecdote from his wedding day. He said, “This conical cap is worn during the wedding in Bengal. You all know that I have a connection with Bengal. I don’t know why they made this and made people wear this. I didn’t like it so I asked Jaya’s family members and said I apologise, I will marry your daughter, Jaya but please don’t make me wear this topi.”

Big B also mentioned that Jaya is his biggest critic and once walked out of one of his auditions. He said, “She will see a film (and say) ‘What is this kind of film that you are doing?’ And there have been times in the past when she has walked out of one my trials (auditions) and there has been some kind of domestic problem when I get home.”

Amitabh Bachchan recently turned 81 years old. Yet he can give any new-comer a run for his money when it comes to his acting capabilities and charm. There’s no stopping this veteran who has a number of interesting films in his kitty this year. He was known as the angry young man of the 70s. His talent and star power is still unmatched even today.

Big B speaks fondly of his wife Jaya and once said, “She's strict and lenient too. I'm saved. I have to go home. I don't want to be thrashed. So, when she's strict it's better if you stay in. Stay locked in your room or go out for a while. When she's lenient, it's great. That's how she is towards her kids and everyone else. She's stricter with me. Why did you ask me this? When I will watch this show with her, she will scold me. It scares me so I don't talk much about my personal life.”

Credit-BollywoodShaadis