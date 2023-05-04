Really! Amitabh Bachchan resumes work after recovering from rib injury, says “the mood be slightly grim…”

Big B suffered a muscle tear in his right rib cage during a fight sequence in the film. The actor later gave his worried fans a health update saying that his film’s shooting now stands canceled and he will only resume after 2 weeks of rest.
Amitabh Bachchan

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is nearly 80 years old but he can still give any new-comer a run for his money when it comes to his acting capabilities and charm. There’s no stopping this veteran who has a number of interesting films in his kitty this year. Project K is one of them and the actor who was shooting for it in Hyderabad had injured himself while doing so.

Big B suffered a muscle tear in his right rib cage during a fight sequence in the film. The actor later gave his worried fans a health update saying that his film’s shooting now stands canceled and he will only resume after 2 weeks of rest. 

Bachchan said, “It's painful while breathing and making movement," This is not the first time Big B has hurt himself while shooting. Who can forget the horrific July 26, 1982 incident while shooting for the movie Coolie. The actor was hospitalized as he suffered internal bleeding for lower abdomen injury.

Now, Big B seems to have resumed work as he shared some pictures of himself on set of his upcoming project and wrote, “Off to work… a few limps and slings apart .. but striding on ..” 

He further wrote in his blog, “the face.. the touch ups.. and the shot..” and, “corrections and discussions on the writing.. amicable and on..” and, “the mood be slightly grim in the work front… and that is reflected on the page…” 


The Pink actor ended his post saying, “And the routine in its beginnings.. on the road to the route.. the environ so ignored for the time to reappear and the feel on the faces of reassurance.. My love to all..” 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-indianexpress 


 

